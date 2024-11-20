Bicbe LLC Acquires Gym For The Brain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group and BICBe LLCJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BICBe, LLC, owner of A Better World Starts With Me , and part of the Edenark Group family of companies, has acquired Gym for the Brain .Gym for the Brain is a bio-enhancement facility that combines contrast oxygen + protein folding + bioregulation (ie, PEMF) + photo biomodulation (ie, red light) +AVE (audio-visual entrainment) + VTS (vibroacoustic therapy) + enhanced/targeted nutrition support; to help clients improve energy, focus, memory, mood and performance.People come to Gym for the Brain for help with concussions, ADHD, brain fog, dementia, Alzheimer's, long COVID, mold, lime, stroke, pain, insomnia, anxiety, stress, depression, and other recovery conditions.On the performance side, students, athletes and executives come to Gym for the Brain for help with focus, energy, concentration, strength, and stamina.Edenark Group provides the world's premier environmental sustainability certification program for small to mid-sized enterprises.BICBe LLC, with A Better World Starts With Me and Gym for the Brain, complements the Edenark Group work by providing the people-side of the environment + wellness program package.The Gym for the Brain assets had been owned by numerous working partners. BICBe LLC has now acquired and consolidated the Gym for the Brain assets.“If we want to continue living on this planet, we need to be smarter. We need to do the things that will improve our own health, happiness and performance. Then, each of us, and the businesses we run and work for, can turn that positive energy outwards and help all that are around us – the people and the planet we live on. As we explain in 'The 8 Essential Components of an Effective Environmental Sustainability Program'( the-8-essential-components-of-an-effective-environmental-sustainability-program/ ), you cannot have a complete environmental program if it does not include a 'people-piece' that helps individuals become happier, healthier and more productive. Gym for the Brain and A Better World Starts With Me are critical components of a complete environmental + wellness program. There is synergy between these two operations and the Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification program and they are now all part of the Edenark Group family of companies,” said David Goodman, president and CEO of Edenark Group and also of BICBe LLC.BICBe LLC can be reached at ... or +1 561.408.6890Edenark Group can be reached at contact-us/ or +1 GoodmanEdenark Group+1 561-512-2257email us here

