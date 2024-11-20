Wego recommends top winter holiday destinations for Kuwait travelers

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 19 November 2024: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has crafted an exclusive guide to this winter’s must-see destinations for travelers from Kuwait.



During the winter holidays from early December to late January, several destinations draw an influx of tourists from Kuwait, promising effortless accessibility with budget-friendly fares, direct flights, and streamlined visa procedures.



Wego presents the top ten destinations ideal for a year-end escape from Kuwait.

London

London features storybook castles, cobblestone streets, and a perfect chilly air that makes you cozy up at the nearest pub. There’s no frostbite here, just a crisp, gentle chill and scenic canal rides.



For Kuwaiti citizens, the UK offers the convenience of an electronic travel authorisation (ETA), granting a 6-month stay with processing time typically under 3 days.



As for flights, British Airways and Kuwait Airways provide non-stop flights to London, taking about 7 hours, with fares beginning at KWD 68. Alternatively, budget-friendly options like AJet’s connecting flights start as low as KWD 35 on Wego.

Munich

Experience a blend of Alpine splendor and refined city life, offering a winter beyond compare in Munich. Ski the slopes, wander through festive markets, and unwind in plush spas. As New Year’s Eve unfolds, the city dazzles with a radiant spectacle, promising a year filled with excitement.



Fly direct to Munich with Kuwait Airways from KWD 73, or opt for a one-stop journey with Pegasus Airlines, AJet, Turkish Airlines, Gulf Air, or Jazeera Airways, with fares starting as low as KWD 28 on Wego.



Baku

Packed with health spas, diverse flavors, and an authentic glimpse into the Caucasian culture, Baku provides a memorable winter escapade, offering a unique taste far removed from Kuwait’s warm sands.



Azerbaijan’s e-visa system for Kuwaiti nationals eliminates the hassle of lengthy visa processes, granting stays of up to 30 days.



Baku is just a short journey from Kuwait, with affordable direct flights by Azerbaijan Airlines and Jazeera Airways starting at KWD 28 on Wego.

Tbilisi City

With the morning sun, evening chill, and stunning city views, Tbilisi charms your heart and soul with the aroma of fresh pastries, all without the deep winter freeze.



Georgia offers visa-free access to both expats and residents of Kuwait for 90 days within each 180-day period.



Direct flights by Jazeera Airways and connecting flights by AJet and Air Arabia are available, with fares starting at KWD 41 on Wego.

Paris

Paris takes romance to the next level in winter! Sip hot chocolate at a snug café, hear love songs in the air, and welcome the New Year in the city of lights, where fireworks light up the night.



For a trip to Paris, direct flights via Kuwait Airways are also available, starting at KWD 63. Travelers from Kuwait can also snag incredible deals, with connecting flights operated by Pegasus, AJet, and Transavia France starting at KWD 33 on Wego.

Milan

Tucked at the foot of the Swiss Alps, winter in Milan means marble-white architecture set against snowy backdrops, pizza dripping with cheese, and gorgeous cafés.



Direct flights to Milan from Kuwait Airways and ITA Airways start at KWD 65. Alternatively, connecting flights with single-stop layovers are offered by Etihad Airways, Pegasus, and AJet, with fares starting from KWD 31 on Wego.

Amsterdam

Let loose on an open-air canal cruise in Amsterdam, where the Dutch ambience, culinary delights, and sparkling lights create a winter vibe like no other. Historic streets, iconic markets, and beloved landmarks like the Van Gogh Museum and Anne Frank’s house radiate a holiday cheer under the twinkling fairy lights.



Airlines like Kuwait Airways offer direct flights from Kuwait to Amsterdam, starting from KWD 159. Pegasus, Turkish Airlines, AJet, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways operate multiple connecting flights, with fares starting at KWD 25 on Wego.

Barcelona

Historic churches and lovely streets hum with choir songs, art, and zests straight from Barcelona’s soul. It is a winter getaway rich in history and full of Spanish flair.



For Barcelona, Kuwait Airways offers direct flights starting at KWD 64. Alternatively, connecting flights operated by AJet, Pegasus, Turkish Airlines, Etihad, Qatar Airways, and Egypt Air are available from KWD 36 on Wego.

Vienna

Vienna is an amazing winter destination, with cathedrals, classical music, and Christmas markets that appeal to many. It is an ideal spot for foodies, music lovers, and anyone with a winter spirit, presenting Austria at its best.



Travelers to Vienna from Kuwait have access to convenient connecting flights with short layovers, offered by Pegasus, Wizz Air Malta, AJet, Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia, and Etihad Airways, starting at KWD 31 on Wego.

Prague

Snow, sun, and centuries-old allure make Prague a winter wonderland. With endless historical beauty and comfy spots throughout the city, there’s no better season to bask in the Czech winter magic.



Kuwait offers affordable connecting flights to Prague, with single-stop layovers available from Emirates, FlyDubai, Qatar Airways, Egypt Air, Pegasus, AJet, and Turkish Airlines, starting at KWD 43 on Wego.

