Queen Rania Visits Princess Sumaya University For Technology

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Queen Rania visited the King Hussein School of Computing Sciences at the Princess Sumaya University for (PSUT) on Tuesday, in conjunction with the university's participation in Global Entrepreneurship Week.

HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, PSUT Founder and Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees, and PSUT President Wejdan Abu Elhaija, welcomed Queen Rania at the university, and led her on a tour of the King Hussein School of Computing Sciences, according to a statement from Office of Her Majesty.

Established in 2005, the school offers Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Computer Graphics and Animation, the statement said.

The school, which boasts a 96 per cent employability rate among its graduates, is internationally recognised for its quality education and research, with accreditations from the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET) for its Computer Science programme, and a EUR-ACE accreditation for its Software Engineering programme.

Her Majesty stopped by an IT lecture before attending another on artificial intelligence, where students were presenting projects on using AI to address societal challenges, according to the statement.

The Queen also watched students analyse and respond to a simulated real-time cyber-attack. Her Majesty met with several other students gathered at the university's canteen, and talked to them about their learning experiences.

Established in 1991 by Princess Sumaya under the auspices of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), the Princess Sumaya University for Technology is home to the Queen Rania Centre for Entrepreneurship (QRCE), founded by Princess Sumaya in 2006 to support innovation and entrepreneurship as vital components of sustainable development.

Since 2009, the centre has celebrated the Global Entrepreneurship Week in Jordan, bringing together individuals and institutions to encourage and support their entrepreneurial capacities.

A leader at cultivating long-lasting relationships with renowned local and international IT companies, the university has also signed several agreements with well-known academic institutions and universities around the world to exchange expertise, knowledge, and technological advancements.

Her Majesty's visit coincided with the university's participation in Global Entrepreneurship Week. This initiative aims to celebrate entrepreneurship and innovation around the world by shedding light on the accomplishments of entrepreneurs across various fields and countries, and motivate the upcoming generation of entrepreneurs to create and enact positive change, the statement said.