New Benchmarking Report Finds Carbon Emissions From The U.S. Power Sector Saw An Accelerated Downward Trend In 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 19, 2024 /3BL/ - Due to a decline in use, the U.S. power sector saw an 8% reduction in carbon emissions in 2023, according to a new analysis of air emissions for the country's top 100 power producers released today.

While this decrease is a significant improvement over the marginal reduction of less than 1% in carbon emissions in 2022, 2023 emissions were only 2% lower than 2020 levels due to a surge in natural generation.

The analysis titled, Benchmarking Air Emissions of the 100 Largest Electric Power Producers in the United States , now in its 20th edition, examines and compares the air pollutant emissions based on 2023 power generation, plant ownership, and emissions data. These 100 producers own approximately 3,900 power plants and account for nearly 80% of the sector's electric generation and reported air emissions.

The report found that in 2023, the U.S. power sector continued shifting toward pre-COVID trends associated with zero-emitting generation growth and the decline of coal production. However, natural gas was responsible for more electricity generation in 2023 than any preceding year and fossil sources were responsible for nearly 60% of generation. Coal generation declined to its lowest level since 1967.

The report examines data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding four power plant pollutants: sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), mercury, and CO2. For the electric sector overall, in 2023, power plant SO2 and NOx emissions were 96% and 90% lower, respectively, than in 1990 when Congress passed major amendments to the Clean Air Act.

Additional Findings:



This reduction in coal generation has largely been replaced by natural gas and renewable energy generation. Natural gas generation has increased by 14% since 2021 and now accounts for more than 40% of all power generation in the U.S.

The current generation mix represents a significant shift from even just a decade ago. In 2012, coal accounted for 37% of power production, natural gas 30%, and wind and solar less than 4%. In 2023, that mix had shifted to 16% coal, 42% natural gas, and 14% wind and solar.

In 2023, power plant SO2 and NOx emissions were 24% and 17% lower, respectively, than they were in 2022. In 2023, renewables and other zero-carbon resources generated approximately 41% of U.S. electricity.

The benchmarking analysis is a collaborative effort between Ceres, Constellation Energy and NRDC. It is authored by ERM.

