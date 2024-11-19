Paragon's Joe Garguilo Named To American Nuclear Society's Nuclear News 40 Under 40 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Garguilo, Paragon's Vice President of Engineering, has been named to American Nuclear Society's (ANS) inaugural Nuclear News "40 Under 40" list. Garguilo was recognized for his exceptional talent, vision, and commitment to positively transforming the nuclear sector.

Paragon's Joe Garguilo

Continue Reading

"We are very excited that Joe has been named to the first nuclear 40 Under 40 list," stated Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon. "An emerging leader in the field, Joe has been instrumental in his leadership of the engineering team at Paragon to embrace the unique requirements of the nuclear industry. With his strategic thinking, Joe has been pivotal in shaping Paragon's long-term goals, plus he has led critical initiatives within the organization, resulting in cost savings, improved safety protocols, and streamlined processes."

Daniel Dale, Paragon's Chief Operation Officer, shared, "Joe leads by example to ensure that his team understands that it is not just components that we provide to the industry, but rather a standard of quality. He truly embraces a safe nuclear culture and fosters an environment for accountability, questioning attitudes, and continuous learning. His exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment have significantly impacted both our organization and the industry."

2024 is the inaugural year for the ANS Nuclear News 40 Under 40 to honor rising stars from the nuclear community. Nominees are evaluated on a variety of factors to be named to the list, including technical achievements, professional achievements, and leadership and impact.

About Paragon

For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions.

or (817) 284-0077. Follow Paragon on YouTube , LinkedIn or Twitter .

SOURCE Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED