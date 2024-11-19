Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region Leaves Four More People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's shelling of the Kherson region four people in the village of Mykilske, the Kherson suburb of Kindiivka, and the village of Novovorontsovka.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A local resident was injured in the Russian shelling of Mykilske,” the statement says.

As noted, doctors diagnosed the 72-year-old man with an explosive injury and concussion. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care.

The RMA added that at approximately 16:40, the occupiers attacked Novovorontsovka with a UAV. A 20-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman came under an enemy drone attack. They suffered explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs. The victims went to the hospital on their own. They are currently receiving medical assistance.

At about 15:00, the enemy attacked Kindiivka with a drone. A 27-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound as a result of the drone's explosive drop. The victim was hospitalized.

