Exclusive Research: The 2024 State Of The Building Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What's happening in housing? The is top of mind for consumers. Builders are bullish. Green building is poised to benefit-albeit with a refined message.

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 election results demonstrated that the economy is top of mind for consumers. Green Builder Media's hot-off-the-press 2024 State of the study corroborates this fact, exposing consumer wariness due to tight finances. However, the study also reveals builder optimism and unstoppable forces propelling sustainability.

Green Builder CEO Sara Gutterman will present the findings of a custom state-of-the-building-industry survey in a webinar December 4 at 2 ET. Gutterman will present the most recent COGNITION Smart Data market intelligence, unveiling key insights into sustainability trends, new business opportunities for builders, consumer preferences and willingness to spend on sustainable home features, and effective green building marketing messaging.

In the webinar, learn details about the paradox of builder confidence vs. consumer caution.“Despite persistently high housing costs, inflation, and mortgage rates, the housing market remains strong. Production builders are growing larger, gaining market share, and reporting healthy profits, even as they adopt more rigorous green building practices,” Gutterman says.“Builders recognize affordability concerns, but they claim that low inventory, cooling inflation, a robust jobs market, and solid housing fundamentals give them confidence that the housing market will remain strong in 2025 and beyond.”

According to Gutterman, builders confirmed that they are leveraging sustainability to increase profits, decrease costs, and add value to homebuyers. They're finding ways to tap into incentives and rebates to drive energy efficiency, electrification, healthy home, and resiliency upgrades-and they're also implementing sales tactics that spotlight the features and benefits of green homes.

Consumers are less optimistic than builders. They confirmed that they're feeling the pinch of inflation, high home prices, and elevated interest rates. Nonetheless, consumer interest in sustainable homes continues to grow. In this webinar, you will find out what is driving green building, even in the fact of economic uncertainty.

