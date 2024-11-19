Child Support Debtors Are Detained Alongside Murderers In Overcrowded Prisons
11/19/2024
Some 400 people facing administrative proceedings and held in various penitentiary centers across the country are mixed with highly dangerous inmates, that is, those serving sentences for homicide, robbery, kidnapping and sexual crimes.
Statistics from the Penitentiary System Directorate reveal that as of October 2024, the prison population was 24,286 people, of which some 6,000 are in the final phase of serving their sentences and could be released after fulfilling certain conditions.
