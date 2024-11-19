All-New Dodge Charger Daytona, Jeep® Gladiator And Jeep Wagoneer Earn J.D. Power 2025 US ALG Residual Value Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona, the next generation of American muscle and the first all-electric vehicle from the Dodge brand, achieves highest residual value in J.D. Power's new electric car segment

Jeep® Gladiator ranks No. 1 for residual value among midsize pickups, marking the third time Gladiator has earned a J.D. Power award*

Jeep Wagoneer earns award for best residual value among large SUVs for third consecutive year Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer L and Ram ProMaster rank No. 2 within their respective segments

Stellantis is celebrating a trio of best-in-class honors in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards, with the all-new, next-gen Dodge Charger Daytona earning the highest residual value in a new electric car segment, Jeep® Gladiator ranking No. 1 among midsize pickups and Jeep Wagoneer claiming best residual value among large SUVs for a third consecutive year.

The prestigious annual awards mark the automotive industry standard for projecting which vehicle models will hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer's suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership.

"The last-generation Dodge Charger won ALG Residual Value Awards for eight consecutive years, from 2015 to 2022, and this next generation is picking up right where it left off, winning its segment," said Matt Thompson, head of U.S. retail sales, Stellantis North America. "Additionally, the Jeep brand is celebrating a three-peat for the Jeep Wagoneer, now the most affordable full-size SUV in America, and the Gladiator, which remains the only pickup truck in the industry with open-air freedom, featuring a folding windshield, three removable roof choices and removable doors."

"The brand-new Dodge Charger Daytona showcases the future of muscle cars, bringing together the instant torque and fun of an electric car with the unmistakable muscle car styling and heritage of a Dodge Charger. Strong performance, competitive pricing and unmistakable styling make it the winner of the Electric Car segment," said Danny Battaglia, managing director of ALG customer success at J.D. Power. "Jeep Wagoneer delivers the iconic Jeep design characteristics in conjunction with an extremely competitive pricing and many luxury features. This strong value proposition helped the Wagoneer to win the Residual Value Award in the large SUVs segment. Jeep Gladiator seamlessly blends tradition and innovation. Gladiator provides the capability of a pickup, the adventure of a true off-road vehicle in a competitive price leading it to win the Residual Value Award in the midsize pickup segment."

Additional Stellantis nameplates, including the Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer L ranked No. 2 within their respective segments, while Ram ProMaster ranked second in the commercial van category.

*J.D. Power 2021 & 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study; 2025 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, delivers SRT levels of performance, reaches 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds, with a total output of 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque, while the Charger Daytona R/T delivers a total output of 496 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque, a significant performance increase over previous Charger R/T models. The all-electric two-door Charger Daytona models are part of the Charger's multi-energy lineup, which will include all-electric four-door Charger Daytona models as well as gas-powered Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and Charger SIXPACK S.O. vehicles.

Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator is engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, building on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep pickup trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility. Available in Sport, Sport S, Willys, Trail Rated Rubicon and the brand's only Desert Rated model, Mojave, Jeep Gladiator features a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and a versatile cargo box. The 2025 Jeep Gladiator delivers unmatched capability with unsurpassed 4x4 max towing of up to 7,700 pounds and best-in-class payload of up to 1,725 pounds.

Jeep Wagoneer

Built to appeal to the heart of the large SUV market, the Jeep Wagoneer blends heritage, refinement, and technology with exceptional comfort and legendary 4x4 capability. Its Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 engine delivers 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque, setting a benchmark in power and efficiency. The spacious interior seats up to eight, offering best-in-class passenger volume and cargo space. Advanced features include the Uconnect 5 system, Head-up Display, 360-degree camera, Amazon Fire TV, and a McIntosh audio system. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, including best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 pounds and an available Advanced All-Terrain Group, and the Jeep Wagoneer builds on the original SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon.



Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030 , a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders.



