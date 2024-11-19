Kroger And RFK Racing Team Up For 2025 NASCAR Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RFK Racing to Field Third Cup Series Team With Ryan Preece

CINCINNATI, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series racing season, Kroger will move its primary sponsorship to Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing. In addition, RFK Racing will begin fielding a third Ford Mustang in 2025 with Ryan Preece joining the team to pilot the No. 60. Kroger and nearly 20 brands will appear across the RFK Racing cars of Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Preece throughout the season.

“The Kroger Racing program and collaboration with participating brands has been a successful staple in Kroger's portfolio for more than a decade,” said Erin Sanchez, vice president of grocery for Kroger.“We're very excited to be teaming up with RFK Racing and know having three drivers as members of the Kroger Racing Family will be an added benefit for all our brand sponsors involved in the program. The opportunity to utilize multiple drivers in their marketing strategies both in our stores and within their merchandising initiatives is something we're all looking forward to with the start of the 2025 season.”

Kroger has been a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series dating back to the 2010 season when it joined JTG Daugherty Racing. During their tenure together, three wins were amassed including the 2023 DAYTONA 500 and this year's second event at Talladega Superspeedway, both with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. behind the wheel.

“Kroger's relationship with JTG Daugherty Racing, and most recently, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., have really been something special,” said Brent Cox, director of health and baby care for Kroger.“Everyone at Kroger and all our participating sponsors wish the team and Ricky nothing but the best and thank them for all they've done for us over the years. We are excited to continue working with Tad and Jodi Geschickter through their marketing firm, BAM (Brand Activation Maximizer), as we move into this new chapter with RFK Racing. BAM will continue to represent the Kroger Racing program, and we know it's in good hands with their team.”

RFK Racing will continue to field the No. 6 Mustang for Keselowski and the No. 17 Mustang for Buescher in 2025 along with adding the No. 60 Mustang for Preece. Alongside Kroger, additional sponsorships will be showcased from BuildSubmarines.com, Castrol, Fastenal and many others.

“We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with Kroger Racing and excited by the new partnership with RFK racing and drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher,” said Shane Faucet, Senior Vice President-Customers, Bimbo Bakeries USA.“Together, we're united in our commitment to excellence both on and off the track and look forward to creating more unforgettable moments for fans.”

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to kick off with The Clash at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston Salem, N.C. on February 2 before the official schedule begins with the DAYTONA 500 on February 16. Announcements regarding the brand joining Kroger on the paint scheme and driver for those events and the season will be made at a later date.

Quotes from Participating Brand Representatives:

“We've had so much fun partnering with JTG Racing over the years and we're excited about the 2025 season,” said Kelley McClellan, brand manager for Kimberly-Clark.“Kimberly-Clark and its' Cottonelle, Kleenex, Viva and Scott Brands look forward to another exciting year of high-octane racing and unforgettable moments with the NASCAR community.”

“General Mills is a proud, long-standing partner of Kroger Racing, and we are excited to enter into this new chapter with Kroger and RFK Racing,” said Molly Jagoditz, Kroger Lead, General Mills.“This program continues to bring home the win for us both in-store and at the track, and we can't wait to see what 2025 brings.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Kroger for our third year of the racing program, which underscores Coca-Cola's long-standing commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Katie Grabosky, Sr Sales Director, Coca-Cola Kroger Team.“This collaboration provides a unique platform to connect with our passionate consumers and support the dynamic world of motorsports. We look forward to fueling the excitement and camaraderie that racing brings to fans together!”

“We are thrilled for the future of the Kroger Racing program and the new partnership with RFK,” said Adam Clay, Director of Kroger Oscar Mayer and Lunchables.“This program has provided a great opportunity to supply race fans with visibility to some of their racetrack favorites like Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs, Heinz Ketchup, Kraft Mayonnaise, and exciting innovation. We're looking forward to hitting the track together in February and driving growth both in stores and in victory lane!”

“CELSIUS is thrilled to partner with Kroger Racing and bring ESSENTIAL ENERGY to fans and drivers around the nation,” commented Kyle Watson, CMO at CELSIUS.“This is a great opportunity to further strengthen our relationship with consumers through a synergistic partnership, providing value both in-store and on the track. We look forward to seeing what we accomplish in the 2025 season!”

“Blue Buffalo is proud to partner with the Kroger Racing program and we look forward to this new chapter alongside RFK Racing,” said George DeGrella, Blue Buffalo Director for Grocery and Ecommerce. "The partnership allows us to share our mission of loving, feeding and treating all pets like family with the millions of NASCAR fans who are pet parents. Working alongside Kroger in this program also gives us the opportunity to join the motorsports industry in advancing philanthropic initiatives that are so important to our brand's purpose.”

"We are thrilled to continue our strategic partnership with the Kroger Racing team,” said Brad Olsen, Vice President of Marketing, Tree Top.“This collaboration, along with the recent launch of our new online store, helps us to continue to expand Tree Top's consumer reach and increase our brand presence nationwide. Together, we've enjoyed the sweetness of success both on and off the track, and we look forward to building on that momentum during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.”

“Just like the passion and sense of community that racing fans share, pizza also has the power to spark togetherness and bring excitement to our lives,” said Roger Galloway, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Schwan's Consumer Brands.“At Red Baron®, we are the No. 1 frozen pizza in the U.S. for a reason. Our delicious pizzas, which include favorites like Classic Crust and Deep Dish Singles, are the perfect addition to any moment worth celebrating. We are thrilled to join Kroger in this partnership with NASCAR and be the go-to pizza for race day.”

“As a leading Brand in the allergy space, Allegra is committed to help allergy sufferers to live their life to the fullest and not let their allergies get in the way,” said Samuel Morisse, Allegra US Zone Brand Head.“Allegra not only delivers effective and fast relief but also leverages its unique Science to not affect the brain, leading to no sensation of drowsiness. This is why, Allegra is excited to partner with the Kroger Racing and the RFK Racing team this upcoming season. This partnership allows us to connect with NASCAR's passionate fan base, drivers and demonstrate our commitment to helping people live their life free from allergies, so they can focus fully focus on the moments that matter, from cheering their favorite driver and teams in NASCAR.”

About RFK Racing:

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport's most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, English Premier League's Liverpool F.C., and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit , and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

