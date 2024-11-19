WITH DAN TADMOR AS NEW CEO, NATION's JEWISH MUSEUM CHARTS BOLD PATH TOWARD BECOMING A WORLD CLASS MUSEUM AND THE NEXT SMITHSONIAN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History Announces New CEO and Plans to Re-Imagine Museum, Public Offerings, National Public School Curriculum, Countering Antisemitism in America

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman) announces the appointment of its new President and CEO Dan Tadmor, longtime Jewish museum leader, to grow the Philadelphia institution into the biggest and most comprehensive museum of its kind in America, and to see it become the next Smithsonian.

For the last 12 years, Tadmor led Israel's ANU Museum of the Jewish People , where he shepherded a $100 million renewal, expansion, and rebrand to make ANU the largest Jewish museum in the world, serving as a global hub for the history and living culture of the Jewish People. In Philadelphia, he will head a similar reimagining process for the Weitzman.

The Weitzman seeks to grow into the biggest and most comprehensive museum of its kind in America.

was established in 1976 as the only museum in the nation dedicated exclusively to exploring and interpreting the American Jewish experience. The Weitzman has been in its current home, a 100,000-square-foot James Polshek-designed building on Philadelphia's Independence Mall since 2010.

"Our museum is the only one of its kind," said Sharon Tobin Kestenbaum, co-chair of the Weitzman's Board of Trustees. "We are the only Jewish museum that tells the story of American Jews in its entirety, making us truly the nation's Jewish museum. It is through this unique lens that we work to counter antisemitism, bigotry, and hate by teaching broad audiences who the Jewish People are and how Jewish Americans have contributed to this country for nearly four centuries. We do this through our exhibitions, programs, and educational initiatives that reach nationwide. My co-chair, the trustees, and I look forward to expanding our impact and realizing our vision for the future under Dan's expert leadership."

"We are proud of all we have accomplished and we are also excited to embrace change," said co-chair Mark Oster. "We are ready to take the best of who we are and what we do and carry it forward, but we are also poised for a new chapter in which we tell the stories of Jewish Americans in powerful and relevant new ways. That such a respected leader in the field sees the value of our mission and the opportunity of our new direction, and is excited to take the helm and lead us into our next era is truly energizing. We're thrilled that Dan Tadmor–a seasoned storyteller and fundraiser with a track record for reimagining institutions–will be leading us into this exciting new era with bold ideas and a fresh perspective."

Under Tadmor's direction, The Weitzman will launch its third phase since its founding 48 years ago. As American Jews face new challenges and threats from many directions, the Weitzman's Board of Trustees are dedicated to this new vision, which includes:



A re-imagined, tech-forward, accessible, and up-to-the-minute

core exhibition – as well as compelling special exhibitions – on Jewish identity and Jewish life in America that speaks to the realities of an American society that has changed markedly in the last decade , in its landmark building on Independence Mall



Advancing its work as a

center for Jewish life and culture that serves as both a home for Jewish community life in Philadelphia as well as a local and national hub for discourse, both in-person and online, about Jewish identity and the Jewish American story through expanded public programming and cutting-edge educational initiatives



Solidifying its role as a national leader in educating a broad public about the true and extensive history of Jewish life in America as an antidote to antisemitism by teaching the myriad, inextricable ways this nation has both shaped and been shaped by its diverse Jewish communities, anchored by national Jewish and secular partnerships

Establishing a truly national American Jewish museum by pursuing integration into the

Smithsonian Institution, a process that is already underway in Congress

"This institution is vitally important in ensuring that the American Jewish story is preserved and shared with a broad and diverse public," said incoming CEO Dan Tadmor. "I'm energized by the work that lies ahead to crystallize the bold vision for the future of The Weitzman and guide this remarkable institution through its reimagining."

Prior to his work with ANU, Tadmor held executive leadership positions with major publishing and broadcast media companies in Israel. Tadmor will be relocating to Philadelphia from Tel Aviv and officially begins his Weitzman role in January 2025.

Throughout, The Weitzman will continue to develop and expand key initiatives already underway such as the new national 6-12 curriculum, Stories That Shaped a Nation: Jewish Lives in America, and the nation's annual Jewish American Heritage Month

effort produced by The Weitzman each May, along with executing a robust slate of public programming for a growing local and online national audience, and planning for milestone years, such as the semiquincentennial celebrations in 2026.

PRAISE FOR DAN TADMOR'S APPOINTMENT

"The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is a stalwart in safeguarding the art, history and culture of Jewish Americans. As the institution transitions into a new era of leadership, there is no doubt its mission of educating all Americans about Jewish American stories will continue into the future. I look forward to continuing to advocate for this important museum."

– Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID)

"Education about the Jewish American community is a critical tool in the fight against hate, and there is no better place for that learning than the Weitzman Museum. I am proud to champion legislation that will study the potential transfer of The Weitzman to the Smithsonian so the museum can expand its work and outreach. I look forward to continuing to work with their dedicated team."

– Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25)

"Having worked with Dan closely for many years, I know he will be a strong and visionary steward for The Weitzman. It has been an honor to lead this institution these past five-and-a-half years and I am proud to pass the baton on to Dan. I truly don't think there could be a better choice for the job. I know in partnership with our dedicated senior leadership team, the coming chapter will be transformational."

– Dr. Misha Galperin, the Museum's outgoing President and CEO

"In the wake of October 7 and the frightening rise in antisemitism that followed it, American Jews and our allies are seeking more engagement with Jewish institutions than any time in recent history. Our community, nationwide, needs a world-class cultural institution that brings us together, tells our complete story, and counters hate with education about who Jews are. Under Dan's leadership, and eventually as the Smithsonian museum dedicated to the American Jewish experience, the Weitzman can continue to answer that call."

– Phil Darivoff, the Weitzman's Chair Emeritus and Trustee



"As one who helped to shape The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, and for many years its Chief Historian, I am particularly pleased to welcome Dan Tadmor, whom I have long admired for his role at the ANU Museum in Tel Aviv. He understands how to make history inviting and relevant to young people and added a new focus on American Jewish culture and religion to ANU. At a moment when American Jews of all ages are looking to reimagine their place within the American landscape, Dan Tadmor will know how to guide The Weitzman as it looks to meet the challenges of the moment and to prepare a generation of young Jews for the future."

- Jonathan D. Sarna, University Professor and the Joseph H. & Belle R. Braun Professor of American Jewish History, Brandeis University; Chief Historian, Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History; Chair, Academic Advisory & Editorial Board, American Jewish Archives

"It has been a privilege to work alongside Dan to create something as meaningful as the ANU Museum. In its new form, ANU would not exist without his leadership, professionalism, and strategic thinking. I know his unique skill set and dedication will serve The Weitzman as it enters its next chapter as well as they have served ANU. I look forward to following their journey."

- Irina Nevzlin, Chair, ANU–Museum of the Jewish People

"As a supporter of The Weitzman and having worked closely with Dan Tadmor in my role as Co-Chair of ANU's Board of Trustees, I know that he will bring a thoughtful, strategic approach to the Weitzman's reimagining as he did with ANU. I look forward to welcoming him in this new capacity and to following the Weitzman's evolution as it continues its path to becoming a national center for Jewish life and culture."

– Andrew Tisch, Co-chair, Loews Corporation; Co-chair, ANU Museum International Board of Trustees

"I have had the opportunity to work closely with Dan during his 12 years at ANU. I admire his creative, thoughtful approach to leadership and know his ability to effect positive, transformative change will serve the Weitzman well as it continues to evolve and its influence and impact expands. Kudos to the Weitzman's board of trustees for bringing Dan Tadmor to helm the Museum."

– Jeffrey Farber, Chief Executive Officer, Koret Foundation

"I have had the distinct opportunity to work in close partnership with Dan to create ANU, the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv. His leadership skills and vision with the museum team and the board of directors proved invaluable in creating one of the most important and dynamic museums in the world. Weitzman is fortunate to have Dan as its next-generation Director as the museum transitions into a bold new model."

– Patrick Gallagher, President & Founder, Gallagher & Associates

"Under Dan Tadmor's leadership, I've watched the ANU Museum's transformation into an institution that celebrates the breadth and depth of Jewish peoplehood. I look forward to Dan bringing the same spirit to The Weitzman, as it expands and reimagines its exhibitions and programming for American audiences, helping participants of all backgrounds feel connected to and understand the importance of Jewish life in America."

– Rabbi Angela W. Buchdahl, Senior Rabbi, Central Synagogue (the first Asian American to be ordained as a cantor or rabbi in North America)

"The Conference of Presidents is pleased to partner with The Weitzman, as we share a vested interest in countering antisemitism with education. I applaud their work to teach the positive stories and contributions of Jews in America to a broad public through efforts such as Jewish American Heritage Month as a counter to conspiracy theories, misinformation, and hate. I am similarly a fan of the work Dan Tadmor has done at ANU to tell a global story of Jewish peoplehood. He brings valuable perspective and experiences to The Weitzman as it begins this next exciting phase. I look forward to continued conversations and collaborations."

– William C. Daroff, Chief Executive Officer, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

I congratulate Dan Tadmor on his appointment to The Weitzman. I have great faith that Dan will lead the nation's Jewish museum with the same passion and intelligence he brought to ANU in Tel Aviv-bringing the history and experience of the Jewish people to world audiences. The Weitzman is unique in its role as the only museum in America that tells the story of Jewish Americans and how they continue to shape our nation, just as they have done since they first came to these shores. I look forward to celebrating The Weitzman's continued success and ongoing impact under Dan's leadership.



– Michael Glickman, CEO & Founder, jMUSE

ABOUT THE WEITZMAN NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN JEWISH HISTORY

Established in 1976, and situated on Philadelphia's Independence Mall, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is the only museum in the nation dedicated exclusively to exploring and interpreting the American Jewish experience. The Weitzman presents educational programs and experiences that preserve, explore, and celebrate the history of Jews in America. It proudly stewards one of the largest collections of Jewish Americana in the nation. Standing as a joyful bulwark against antisemitism, bigotry, and hate, The Weitzman serves to connect Jews more closely to their heritage and to inspire in people of all backgrounds a greater appreciation for the diversity of the American Jewish experience and the freedoms to which Americans aspire.



