Apricorn Increases Capacity To 512GB For Aegis Secure Key 3NX And NXC Encrypted Flash Key Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USB hardware-encrypted flash keys are FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated and make securely storing data from smaller, next gen devices simple

- Kurt Markley, Apricorn Managing Director, Americas

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Apricorn , the leading of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced capacity updates for its Aegis Secure Key 3NX line, now offering the flash drive devices that range from 4GB to 512GB. Devices in the line are highly secure and simple to use, with varieties available in both A and C connectors, meaning users can encrypt data from next-gen devices like smartphones, laptops, docks and tablets.

The entire Aegis Secure Key NX line is FIPS 140-2 level 3 validated (certification #3943) by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This level of certification serves to authorize a device's use in regulated industries and institutions -- healthcare, finance, defense, and legal; both nationally and globally-- in compliance with stringent data security regulations such as HIPAA, FERPA, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and GDPR.

"In today's increasingly complex regulatory landscape, organizations are facing mounting pressure to protect sensitive data, especially with a growing mobile workforce,” said Kurt Markley, Managing Director, Americas at Apricorn.“The expanded capacity of our Aegis Secure Key series provides a robust solution for safeguarding this information, enabling compliance with stringent regulations while encrypting critical data on the move. This ensures data privacy whether employees are in the office or working remotely."

All devices in the Aegis Secure Key NX series come standard with AegisWareTM, Apricorn's proprietary firmware and feature set which was developed to address constantly-evolving security threats and business needs for highly regulated sectors such as government, defense, finance, manufacturing and healthcare. The FIPS 140-2 level 3 validation certifies a device's use in industries and institutions operating with stringent data security regulations. Additionally, all internal componentry is protected from physical tampering with a layer of hardened epoxy, and locked-down firmware brings immunity to malware attacks.

The 3NX family is the only hardware-encrypted device that provides the ability to toggle between Fixed Disk and Removable Media (U.S. Pat. No 10,338,840).

Additional security advantages of Apricorn's hardware encrypted USB storage devices include:

●On-the fly 100% hardware-based encryption

●Software-free setup and operation

●1 Admin PIN and 1 User PIN

●OS Agnostic-completely cross-platform compatible

●Onboard wear-resistant keypad for authentication

●Real-time 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption

●Separate administrator and user modes

●Forced-Enrollment / and User Forced Enrollment

●Programmable minimum PIN length

●Advanced configurations for enhanced security

●Rugged milled aluminum 6061 alloy with breakaway fasteners and epoxy threadlock

●IP-68 validated against water and dust intrusion

To learn more about Apricorn's Aegis Secure Key NX line, click here: aegis-secure-key-3nx

About Apricorn

Apricorn provides American-made / TAA compliant, FIPS-validated secure storage innovations worldwide to the most prominent companies in finance, healthcare, education, and government. Apricorn products have become the trusted standard for a myriad of data security strategies worldwide. Founded in 1983, numerous award-winning products and patents have been developed under the Apricorn brand as well as for a number of leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis.

Sarah Hawley

Origin Communications

+1 480-292-4640

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.