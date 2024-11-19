Fog Formation To Cause Lower Visibility In Qatar From Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lower visibility is forecasted from tomorrow, November 20, until Friday, November 22, 2024, due to fog formation at some places in the country.

This is according to the latest weather update by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) which stated that fog will likely form early morning and night. This will cause the visibility to drop to less than 2 kilometres.

The Department urged extra precaution to all during this weather condition.