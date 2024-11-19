Leyline Renewable Capital Realizes Investment In Westbridge Renewable Energy Solar Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leyline Capital

(Leyline), a leading provider of debt capital solutions for renewable developers,

today announced that is has successfully realized its in Sunnynook Solar Energy with

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.

(Westbridge), a Canadian renewable energy company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: WEB) and the OTCQX Best (OTCQX:

WEGYF ).



Westbridge recently announced

that it completed the sale of

its 75 percent owned, Special Area 2,

Alberta

solar power plant project with a capacity of up to 332MWp (the "Project"), to a subsidiary of

METLEN Energy & Metals.

In connection with closing of the transaction,

Westbridge

repaid in full

C$18,405,650

from the proceeds of the transaction, owing under its loan facilities

secured by the Project and the shares of Sunnynook,

provided by certain lending entities established by Leyline Renewable Capital, LLC.

Erik Lensch, CEO of Leyline, said, "Over the last three years, we have grown our partnership with Westbridge Renewable Energy as they have advanced major projects in Canada. Today we are excited to announce that we have realized our investment in connection with Westbridge's 332 MW solar project in Alberta. Leyline provided funds to support interconnection deposits for this large-scale project. We are thrilled that this solar project will soon start contributing needed energy capacity to the region."

About Leyline Renewable Capital

Leyline Renewable Capital provides flexible financing solutions for renewable energy developers. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to sustainability, Leyline invests in the pre-construction phase of projects, helping developers scale their operations and bring more renewable energy online. For more information, please visit:

leylinecapital .

SOURCE Leyline Renewable Capital

