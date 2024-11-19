Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Set For Significant Growth, Projected To Reach US$ 34.0 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global marine cargo insurance was valued at US$ 20.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to soar to US$ 34.0 billion by 2032

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The marine cargo insurance market is experiencing a period of robust growth, driven by the increasing volume of global trade, rising concerns over cargo safety, and the expansion of routes. According to a new market research report, the global marine cargo insurance market, which stood at US$ 20.8 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 34.0 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.86% between 2024 and 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-Marine cargo insurance is a critical tool for businesses involved in international trade, providing financial protection against potential losses or damages to goods during transit. The growing reliance on shipping for global trade coupled with increasing risks associated with adverse weather conditions, piracy, and accidents has fueled demand for comprehensive insurance solutions.Market DynamicsDriver: Surge in Global Trade VolumeThe exponential growth of global trade volume is one of the main drivers that have led to the expansion of the marine cargo insurance market. The World Trade Organization (WTO) estimates that in 2023, global merchandise trade volume will be at 0.8%. With this upsurge in business transactions, there is an increasing need for covering goods being transported over very long distances using different modes of transport especially through marine cargo insurance. A major cause of increased trade volumes is due to rapid development in emerging markets. For example, China, India and Brazil among others have experienced tremendous economic growth which has led them into importing and exporting more goods than before. In the year 2022 alone, China exported goods valued at $3.73 trillion thus becoming world number one exporter. Similarly, India recorded highest ever overall export figure of US$ 776.3 billion during 2022-23 fiscal year.Moreover, another factor contributing greatly towards this rise of the marine cargo insurance market can be attributed to electronic commerce or e-commerce which has seen massive expansion worldwide over recent years resulting into substantial increases in international trading activities. This convenience brought about by online shopping platforms globally has promoted cross border transactions hence leading to unprecedented levels of movement and exchange goods across different nations' borders. Global e-commerce sales hit $5.8 trillion mark by end year 2023.Marine cargo insurance demand has also been stirred up by widening trade routes especially through initiatives like 'One Belt One Road' (OBOR) otherwise known as Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) spearheaded by China among other countries involved worldwide. BRI seeks to enhance connectivity as well as infrastructure development across Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa thereby facilitating greater investments in these regions through increased business partnerships along its various corridors. Therefore, firms engaged in BRI related projects require wider coverage against risks arising out of shipping products across diverse geographical areas with difficult terrainsKey Market Drivers:Global Trade Expansion: The increasing flow of goods across international borders continues to propel the demand for marine cargo insurance, as businesses seek to safeguard valuable shipments.Technological Advancements: Innovations in risk assessment and digitalization of insurance services are making marine cargo insurance more accessible and efficient for companies of all sizes.Environmental and Regulatory Factors: With the growing focus on sustainable shipping practices and tighter regulations in the shipping industry, insurance providers are adapting to meet new compliance requirements and mitigate risks linked to environmental factors.Key Players in The Global Marine Cargo Insurance MarketAllianzAmerican International Group, Inc.Aon plcArthur J. Gallagher & Co.AXA SABerkshire Hathaway Specialty InsuranceChubbLiberty General Insurance Ltd.The Travelers Indemnity CompanyZurich GroupOther Prominent PlayersRead Detailed Index of full Research Study at @:-Market Segmentation Overview:By TypeTime PlanVoyage PlanMixed PlanPort Risk PlanValued PlanFloating PlanWager PlanOthersBy CoverageDamage from Loading / UnloadingFire or ExplosionSinking or StrandingOverturning or DerailmentCollision or Contact of VesselNatural calamitiesPiracyOthersBy DurationSingle Transit InsuranceAnnual Marine Cargo InsuranceBy Enterprise SizeSMEsLarge/Public EnterprisesBy End UserManufacturersRetailersWholesalersImportersExportersLogistics ProvidersCommodity TradersCustomhouse BrokersFreight forwardersAssociation and Government BodiesOthersBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOfflineBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandSouth KoreaASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)Saudi ArabiaSouth AfricaUAERest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 