Global Express Delivery Market Set For 8.6% Growth, Reaching $460 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Express Delivery Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The express delivery market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $304.17 billion in 2023 to $330.56 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth during the past period can be attributed to factors such as evolving customer expectations, improved service standards, supply chain optimization, increased market competition, service differentiation, innovations in last-mile delivery, and changing consumer behavior.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Express Delivery Market?

The express delivery market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $460 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by the ongoing expansion of e-commerce, innovations in last-mile delivery solutions, increased demand for same-day and instant delivery services, and a rising focus on sustainable practices.



Access Key Market Data and Trends with a Free Sample Report on the Global Express Delivery Market:



What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Express Delivery Market?

The rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry is a major driver of growth in the express delivery market. E-commerce refers to the online buying and selling of goods and services. Express delivery plays a crucial role in e-commerce by enhancing both the speed and quality of deliveries, ensuring faster and more efficient service for customers.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Express Delivery Market?

Key players in the express delivery market include Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, United States Postal Service, Shanghai YTO Express Co. Ltd., La Poste Group, SF Holding Co. Ltd., DSV Panalpina A/S, Emirates Post Group, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Geodis SA, Ryder System Inc., GXO Logistics Inc., Bolloré Logistics, ZTO Express Inc., STO Express Co. Ltd., PostNord AB, Americold Realty Trust, BEST Inc., LaserShip Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., Aramex PJSC, Pos Malaysia Berhad, Lone Star Overnight, La Poste SA, CEVA Logistics AG, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd., Empresa Brasileira de Correios e Telégrafos, Posta Kenya, Deutsche Bahn AG

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Express Delivery Market Size?

Technological innovations have become a significant trend gaining momentum in the express delivery market. Leading companies in the sector are increasingly adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance their competitive edge and solidify their market presence.

What Are The Segments In The Global Express Delivery Market?

1) By Service: Online, Offline

2) By Business Model: B2B, B2C, C2C

3) By Destination: Domestic, International

4) By End User: Services, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Manufacturing, Construction, And Utilities, Other End Users

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Express Delivery Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Express Delivery Market Defined?

Express delivery offers the quickest shipping option available. These services efficiently gather, transport, and deliver products on time, all while monitoring and maintaining control over the goods throughout the entire supply chain.

The Express Delivery Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Express Delivery Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Express Delivery Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into express delivery market size, express delivery market drivers and trends, express delivery competitors' revenues, and express delivery market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2024



Transport Services Global Market Report 2024



Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.