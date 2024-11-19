Legal & General Group Technology Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, Partnerships, Investments And Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Legal & General Group plc 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Legal & General Group Plc (Legal & General) is a global services group and a major global investor. The group's main activities include institutional retirement, capital investment, management, and retail services. Legal & General offers pension de-risking services, commercial investments, clean energy investments, housing, and alternative finance.

Legal & General's products and services serves to millions of people in the UK and the US, addressing their savings, protection, mortgage, and retirement needs across various industries. The group works with corporate schemes, companies, pension fund trustees, and advisers to deliver its services.

The group operates in multiple locations worldwide, including Chicago, Stamford, Frederick, Bermuda, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dublin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, London, Hove, Bracknell, Cardiff, Barnsley, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Milan, and Solihull.

The report provides information and insights into Legal & General's tech activities, including:



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into Legal & General's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment and, Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget Key Executives

Companies Featured



Unitek

EBI.AI

SmartAction

Lapetus

Jacobi

Bellrock

AWS

NTT Data

DataArt

Kyndryl

Axioma

Slice Labs

HomeServe

Tata Consultancy Services

GrowthEnabler

Moneyhub

Rovco

Smartr365

Kao Data CyberSmart

