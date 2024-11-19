Legal & General Group Technology Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, Partnerships, Investments And Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Legal & General Group plc 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Legal & General Group Plc (Legal & General) is a global financial services group and a major global investor. The group's main activities include institutional retirement, capital investment, investment management, and retail services. Legal & General offers pension de-risking services, commercial Real estate investments, clean energy investments, housing, and alternative finance.
Legal & General's products and services serves to millions of people in the UK and the US, addressing their savings, protection, mortgage, and retirement needs across various industries. The group works with corporate schemes, companies, pension fund trustees, and advisers to deliver its services.
The group operates in multiple locations worldwide, including Chicago, Stamford, Frederick, Bermuda, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dublin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, London, Hove, Bracknell, Cardiff, Barnsley, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Milan, and Solihull.
The report provides information and insights into Legal & General's tech activities, including:
Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Scope
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Reasons to Buy
Gain insights into Legal & General's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisitions Partnership, Investment and, Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
Companies Featured
Unitek EBI.AI SmartAction Lapetus Jacobi Bellrock AWS NTT Data DataArt Kyndryl Axioma Slice Labs HomeServe Tata Consultancy Services GrowthEnabler Moneyhub Rovco Smartr365 Kao Data CyberSmart
For more information about this company profile visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN19112024004107003653ID1108901412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.