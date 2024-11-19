TN: AI-Based Warning System Installed To Monitor Movement Of Wild Elephants

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) To address the rising human-elephant conflicts during the migratory season, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has installed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-triggered early warning system to alert the public about elephant movement.

This innovative system, operational in the Hosur Forest Division, monitors wild elephants in real-time and displays alert messages on giant screens along the Chennai-Bengaluru highway.

The initiative is the first of its kind in India and aims to mitigate conflicts during the elephant migration season, which lasts from October to January.

Approximately 200-250 elephants migrate from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu during this period. The system has been installed in the Javalagiri and Denkanikottai ranges, regions prone to frequent human-elephant conflicts.

These incidents often result in fatalities, as elephants stray into human habitats, raid crops, and cause significant damage to property.

To enhance monitoring, particularly at night, the Forest Department has also deployed drones equipped with thermal cameras.

Officials plan to expand this AI-based monitoring system to the Dharmapuri forest ranges within the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary.

This sanctuary, covering the Palacode, Pennagaram, and Hogenakkal regions, is a hotspot for human-wildlife conflicts.

Previously, the Forest Department relied on an Anti-Depredation Squad to manage such conflicts, but tracking wildlife movements at night proved challenging.

The integration of AI technology and thermal cameras is expected to provide early warnings and significantly reduce the risks to both humans and wildlife.

The department has also installed AI and machine learning-enabled surveillance systems along railway tracks to prevent elephant deaths.

These systems, set up near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore district, have already detected more than 150 incidents of wild elephants crossing railway tracks.

By generating prompt alerts, the system enables forest staff to rush to the site and drive elephants away, while also helping train drivers reduce speed to avoid collisions.

This initiative has successfully prevented multiple potential accidents on the forested railway stretch between Walayar and Ettimadai.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department's efforts to integrate AI technology into wildlife monitoring demonstrate a significant step forward in safeguarding both humans and elephants.