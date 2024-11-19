Sber's International Conference On Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Will Take Place On December 1113 In Moscow

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 19 November 2024: AI Journey International on Artificial Intelligence and Machine will be held on December 11–13 in Moscow. AI Journey will once again be the place to create a future with AI, featuring discussions of the role of AI-driven in helping humans and generating new ideas and notions that will define the industry's development for years ahead. The conference's agenda will focus on AI capabilities for human benefit and people's and organizations' expectations and perceptions of the role of AI. The event will be held offline and broadcast live at the website.



Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:



"AI Journey is coming to Moscow on December 11–13. It is not only a major international conference on artificial intelligence but also a space for developers and researchers to boost their professional growth. 2024 is the year of Russia's chairmanship in BRICS. Therefore, the theme of international collaboration will be reflected in our conference's agenda. I invite everyone who is interested in artificial intelligence and who develops these technologies or uses them in work and in everyday life to join this three-day journey to discover something entertaining and useful and the new horizons of AI capabilities. The main theme of AI Journey 2024 will be artificial intelligence as an assistant in all spheres of human lives and a tool that helps each of us achieve more and unlock our potential, moving the whole country forward."



The AI Journey program will feature three tracks: Science, Business, and Society, engaging leading Russian and international researchers, scientists, government officials, and business people. The key presentations on the main stage will be interpreted live into the Russian Sign Language.



Science will include reports from top international researchers, the latest achievements in AI technology development, and the AI's support in research.



Business will feature hands-on AI solution implementation cases across industries and demos of AI capabilities to improve enterprise performance.



Society will focus on artificial intelligence as a means to tackle social problems. For instance, guests will learn how AI supports the planet's sustainable development, helps people at work and at home, and unlocks human potential.



The special AI Junior track will immerse all AI newbies into the world of artificial intelligence.



The conference in Moscow completes the series of events that have taken place throughout the year: the finalists of AI Challenge, a contest for young data scientists, and of AIJ Contest, a challenge for experienced AI specialists, will be awarded. AI Journey will also look at the results of the open research paper selection, AIJ Science. The most significant papers will be included in the scientific journal issued in collaboration with the Russian Academy of Sciences. The author of the best article will receive a money prize.





