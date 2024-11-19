Power Knot Partners With LA's Highly Anticipated Restaurant Somni To Integrate LFC-50 Biodigester For Sustainable Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Power Knot LLC, the leader in on-site organic waste management solutions, announced today the successful implementation of its LFC-50 biodigester at fine dining gem Somni, led by renowned Chef Aitor Zabala. As part of Somni's reopening in West Hollywood, California, this partnership underscores the restaurant's commitment to sustainability and highlights the substantial benefits of integrating advanced waste management into the fine dining experience.

Somni, named after the Catalan word for dream, has always blended culinary artistry with innovation. With its upcoming reopening on November 26, Somni is taking this philosophy to the next level by incorporating sustainable practices into both the front and back of the house.

The restaurant, set to offer an exclusive dining experience to 14 guests nightly, features a brand new kitchen with state-of-the-art equipment, including the LFC-50 biodigester.

The LFC-50 biodigester, a stainless steel machine, converts food waste into water through an aerobic digestion process. This technology reduces the volume of waste that would otherwise end up in landfills, helping businesses comply with environmental regulations such as California's Senate Bill 1383, which mandates reducing methane emissions by diverting organic waste through sustainable practices.

"In our kitchen, there's no room for waste-whether it's time, space, or food," states Chef Aitor Zabala. "The LFC-50 biodigester allows us to manage food scraps efficiently, reducing the risk of pests and ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and sustainability. It's an honor to be the first restaurant in the greater Los Angeles region to adopt this technology, as it reflects our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility."

By integrating the LFC-50 biodigester into its operations, Somni not only meets these environmental mandates but also sets an example for fine dining establishments aiming to reduce their carbon footprint. The biodigester's automated process enables Somni's kitchen staff to focus on delivering exceptional culinary experiences while maintaining a commitment to its ecological footprint.

Power Knot LLC is proud to support Somni in its efforts to create a more sustainable future. As more restaurants and businesses recognize the importance of sustainable practices, Power Knot's LFC biodigesters offer a practical, efficient solution for managing organic waste.

About Power Knot LLC

Power Knot LLC designs, develops, and manufactures innovative on-site waste management solutions that help organizations reduce their environmental impact. With a focus on sustainability, Power Knot's products are used globally across various industries, including hospitality, food service, and industrial sectors. Our technologies, including nine biodigester models processing from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste daily, are reliable, proven, and offer a payback period typically under two years. All products are designed and manufactured in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit

About Somni

Located at 9045 Nemo Street in West Hollywood, Chef Aitor Zabala's beloved restaurant, Somni (Catalan for "dream"), is making a highly anticipated return on November 26, 2024. Nestled amidst lush greenery and framed by a serene courtyard, Somni offers an oasis from the hustle and bustle of L.A. Chef Zabala will redefine Somni as a personal, transportive, and emotive experience for guests, reflective of his Catalan heritage and love of Southern California which he now calls home. Offering a chef counter experience, Zabala envisions Somni as a setting for highly imaginative dishes imbued with precise modernist techniques. Every aspect of the dining experience will showcase one-of-a-kind pieces, thoughtfully designed and crafted in collaboration with artisan glassblowers, millworkers, ceramicists, and designers. For more information, visit .

