Top Five Consumer Health Trends Report 2024: Focus On Gut Health, Beauty's Influence, New Definitions, Sports Nutritional Evolution, Weight Loss Drugs

Despite persistent softness in 2024, the global consumer marketplace will likely draw on several trends to drive growth over the next five years. Collectively, these factors are expected to meaningfully propel interest in categories across sports nutrition, vitamins and dietary supplements and even OTC drugs, though the depth and persistence of these effects will be influenced by brand innovation, focus on meeting specific consumer demands, and commitment to consumer education.

The Top Five Trends in Consumer Health global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Gut health as a halo orientation

Beauty's influence on health

A new definition of healthy ageing

Evolutions in sports nutrition

The impact of weight loss drugs Conclusion

