Er-Kim Joins The Global Public Health Community To Support Awareness Of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Er-Kim logo

The Annual World AMR Awareness Week campaign calls on the to educate stakeholders, advocate for bold commitments, and take action in response to AMR

- Cem Zorlular, CEO of Er-KimATHENS, GREECE, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Er-Kim , an international company specializing in the commercialization of therapies, unites with the industry to collaborate on the prevention of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in support of World AMR Awareness Week (WAAW), a global campaign to improve awareness and understanding of antimicrobial resistance through effective communication, education, and training. The annual event takes place every year from 18 to 24 November.This year's theme is "Educate. Advocate. Act Now." AMR is identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the top 10 global health threats facing humanity. The rapid emergence of resistant bacteria is occurring worldwide and threatening the efficacy of existing antibiotics. More can be done to raise public and shareholder awareness at all levels including politically, through advocacy, and accountability.Market conditions and traditional business models make it increasingly difficult to make new antibiotics available to patients in need. This situation not only adversely impacts hundreds of thousands of patients in the U.S. and Western Markets but millions globally, particularly in emerging markets, where resistance rates are three to four times higher compared to the Western Countries, coupled with high demand for modern medicines.“Er-Kim advocates for all countries to prioritize implementation of infection prevention and control,” said Cem Zorlular, CEO of Er-Kim.“Traditional pharma business models do not work for antibiotics and the industry needs a new approach that prioritizes high-need emerging markets so patients can access these life-saving treatments.”“Mert Zorlular, Er-Kim's CFO added,“Innovation and strategic partnerships play an increasingly important role in improving and broadening access to quality antimicrobials worldwide in all treatment areas. There is a market for AMR products and a pressing need for all industry participants and the financial community to reassess their commercial approaches to recognize underprioritized markets by working together.”Er-Kim is at the forefront of combating AMR, focusing on the distribution of new treatments in high-need markets. Our strategy includes forming commercial partnerships for novel antibiotics and establishing targeted distribution networks in emerging markets. We're also initiating stewardship programs for sustainable antibiotic use.We call on our industry peers and financial partners to join us in redefining pharmaceutical approaches to prioritize public health, especially in underserved regions. Together, we can effectively address the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance.About Er-KimEstablished in 1981, Er-Kim stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, partnering with over 40 global leaders to revolutionize patient care in key international markets. Our pioneering business models, tailored for sustainability and flexibility, have positioned us as a full-service solution, extending our reach to over 600 million patients through our fully-owned affiliates. With a dedicated team of over 280 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 230M, Er-Kim is not just a partner but a trailblazer in healthcare, continually setting new standards in commercialization and patient access. For more information, please visit .###

Rosalia Scampoli

Marketcom Public Relations

+1 914-815-1465

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.