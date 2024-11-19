(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Broadway Macau Hot Pot Festival Returns with Enhanced Flavors Featuring Over 50 Asian Delicacies at Macau's Largest Hot Pot Feast" data-link=" Macau Hot Pot Festival Returns with Enhanced Flavors Featuring Over 50 Asian Delicacies at Macau's Largest Hot Pot Feast" class="whatsapp">Shar From now until February 28, 2025, 13 restaurants at Broadway Food Street will feature authentic hot pot flavors from Macau, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, Thai, Sichuan, and Taiwanese cuisines, plus exclusive dishes available only in Macau.

Braised Lamb Brisket Casserole is from Wui Sik Fong Lei Ka Choi.

Vietnamese Hat-shaped Hot Pot at Cafe Hanoi is exclusive to Macau.

The North-eastern Thai Mini Pot at Pratunam 1982 is a must-try in Thai street food.

Every Friday, Saturday, and on public holidays, the Broadway Macau Hot Pot Festival will feature lively bands performances that create a festive atmosphere.

Broadway Macau is just a 90-second walk via an air-conditioned pedestrian bridge from Galaxy Macau.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2024 - Embrace the cooler weather and join a spectacular celebration of Macau's gastronomic and cultural offerings at the. Taking place from now until 28 February 2025, the highly acclaimed event makes a much-anticipated return to Broadway Food Street, where 13 renowned restaurants along this 150-meter-long culinary boulevard are offering more than 50 sizzling hot pot dishes from Macau and Asia's top food destinations. From Macau's famous traditional Braised Lamb Brisket Casserole and Pork Offal Congee Hot Pot to Vietnamese Hat-shaped Hot Pot, Korean Pork Rib and Potato Casserole, and North-eastern Thai Mini Pot, there is a variety to suit every taste, while each hot pot is infused with rich cultural flavors. This year, Broadway Macau is turning up the heat with weekend live performances and a new hot pot selection with more exciting flavors.Autumn and winter set the stage for nourishing dishes, which are highlighted at the festival with well-known hot pots from various regions. A standout is thefrom, a classic favorite featuring succulent grass-fed Chinese black lamb, slow-cooked in a clay pot over charcoal for a subtle smoky aroma and enriched with water chestnuts and carrots. The lamb is infused with the chef's homemade, additive-free sauce, making every bite flavorful and extra juicy.Beautifully crafted to deliver the most authentic flavors, the dishes are prepared with traditional methods, local ingredients, and seasonings to closely match the flavors of their places of origin. Guangdong cuisine is known for its dedication to freshness, and its hot pots are no exception. The, which received the 2024 Dianping Must Eat List Award, offers a perfect example with its velvety, richly flavored porridge base, whichafter simmering with hand-made pork meatballs, fresh carp belly, and pork offalperfectly captures the fresh, sweet essence of the ingredients, taking you on an unforgettable culinary journey that warms both the body and soul.This year's Hot Pot Festival also introduces new, unique varieties that are exclusive to Macau, such as theand the. The Vietnamese Hat-shaped Hot Pot is named after its distinctive pot, which resembles a large hat, and brings together rich seafood and unique ingredients from around the world. These ingredients are added to the broth in a specific order. The rich umami of the broth, combined with fresh ingredients, elevates their natural flavors. The restaurant offers three types of broths: Vietnamese Beef Bone Broth, Hu? Spicy Beef Soup, and Tomato Soup with Crabs, accompanied by cooling Vietnamese beverages for a complete experience. A must-try in Thai street food, the North-eastern Thai Mini Pot at Pratunam 1982 is crafted with natural ingredients such as herbs, lime, chili, and alpinia galanga. This refreshing and unique broth is paired with a variety of meats, seafood and vegetables, making it even more savory and layered with complex flavors, creating a culinary experience that is not to be missed.Bringing authentic Korean culture to Broadway Macau,introduces their signature, a quintessential Korean dish often enjoyed as a remedy for hangovers. The main ingredients include premium pork spine, potatoes, chili paste, and a variety of vegetables. The stew is carefully simmered until the pork is tender and flavourful, and the potatoes become soft and sweet. Diners can also add rice to the hearty broth for an authentic and truly delightful taste experience.Other classic hot pots from across Asia will take turns to wow visitors, including the Citronella with Basil Fried Chicken Hot Pot by Du Hsiao Yueh, Japanese Sukiyaki featuring high-quality American beef short ribs, and the Japanese Sea Bream Seafood Stew. Not to be outdone, local favorites such as the aromatic Pork Bone Casserole with Chicken Feet, Chaoshan-style Beef Hot Pot, Singaporean Laksa Hot Pot, and Sichuan Spicy Mini Hot Pot also join the lineup. This winter, Broadway Food Street serves as an inviting space for friends and family to convene, savoring the conviviality of the season amidst a lively throng and the fragrant plumes of steam rising from simmering hot pots.Every Friday, Saturday, and on public holidays, the Broadway Macau Hot Pot Festival will feature lively bands performances that create a festive atmosphere. Whether it's a weekend with friends or a holiday celebration, the music enhances the dining experience, inviting everyone to gather around the delicious aroma of hot pot and enjoy the perfect blend of food and entertainment.To learn more about the exciting activities and experiences at the, visit the official websites of Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau at and , or check out latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Xiaohongshu, and TikTok.Date: Now until February 28, 2025Location: Broadway Food Street at Broadway Macau (Avenida Marginal Flor de Lotus, Cotai, Macau)(*Free Admission)Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the 'Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World'. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.

Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophisticationGalaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.

Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.

Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit



,



and









Galaxy Macau