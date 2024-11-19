AMCOR AND BERRY TO COMBINE IN AN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION, CREATING A GLOBAL LEADER IN CONSUMER AND HEALTHCARE PACKAGING SOLUTIONS
Date
11/19/2024 4:31:22 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Combination of Complementary Businesses Expands Product Offering and Capabilities to Support Higher Growth for Customers
Combined R&D and Innovation investment Accelerates Development of Sustainable Packaging Solutions and Delivers Greater Choice for Customers and Consumers
$650 Million Annual earnings Synergies Benefit
Over 35% Adjusted Cash EPS Accretion
Companies to Host Investor conference Call Today at 8:00am U.S. Eastern Time
ZURICH and EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc ("Amcor") (NYSE: AMCR ; ASX: AMC) and Berry Global Group, Inc. ("Berry") (NYSE: BERY ), today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Amcor and Berry will combine in an all-stock transaction.
Accelerating the possible. Right now.
Amcor
Berry Global
>1 Defined as combined operating cash flow including run-rate synergies, after interest and tax, before capital expenditures.
2 Return on investment after three years calculated as synergized adjusted EBIT divided by transaction enterprise value including transaction fees and cost to achieve synergies (based on Amcor share price on day prior to announcement of transaction).
SOURCE Amcor
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19112024003732001241ID1108900865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.