AMCOR AND BERRY TO COMBINE IN AN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION, CREATING A GLOBAL LEADER IN CONSUMER AND HEALTHCARE PACKAGING SOLUTIONS


11/19/2024 4:31:22 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Combination of Complementary Businesses Expands Product Offering and Capabilities to Support Higher Growth for Customers

Combined R&D and Innovation investment Accelerates Development of Sustainable Packaging Solutions and Delivers Greater Choice for Customers and Consumers

$650 Million Annual earnings Synergies Benefit

Over 35% Adjusted Cash EPS Accretion

Companies to Host Investor conference Call Today at 8:00am U.S. Eastern Time

ZURICH and EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc ("Amcor") (NYSE: AMCR ; ASX: AMC) and Berry Global Group, Inc. ("Berry") (NYSE: BERY ), today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Amcor and Berry will combine in an all-stock transaction.


Berry Global >1 Defined as combined operating cash flow including run-rate synergies, after interest and tax, before capital expenditures.
2 Return on investment after three years calculated as synergized adjusted EBIT divided by transaction enterprise value including transaction fees and cost to achieve synergies (based on Amcor share price on day prior to announcement of transaction).

