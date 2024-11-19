UK Automotive Actuators Market, Forecast To 2032 Featuring Strategic Analysis Of Continental, Robert Bosch, HELLA, Borgwarner, Denso, ZF, Valeo & More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Automotive Actuators Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom automotive actuators market size, aided by the increasing adoption of electric (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2024 and 2032. The market was valued at $2.61 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach $4.72 billion by 2032.



The United Kingdom automotive actuators market growth is being driven by several key trends that reflect the broader technological advancements and changing consumer preferences in the automotive industry. One of the most significant trends is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles. As the UK government pushes towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation, the demand for EVs has surged. This shift necessitates advanced actuator systems to manage the unique requirements of electric powertrains, battery management systems, and regenerative braking mechanisms. The rise in EV adoption is therefore a critical driver for the growth of the market.

Another prominent United Kingdom automotive actuators market trend is the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and parking assistance rely heavily on precise and reliable actuator systems. As these technologies become standard in modern vehicles, the demand for high-performance actuators that can deliver swift and accurate responses to sensor inputs is increasing. This trend is further accelerated by regulatory requirements and safety standards that mandate the inclusion of specific ADAS features in new vehicles.

The emphasis on vehicle comfort and convenience is also shaping the United Kingdom automotive actuators market expansion. Consumers now expect higher levels of comfort and customisation in their vehicles, driving the demand for actuators in applications like automatic climate control, adjustable seating, power windows, and sunroofs. These comfort-oriented features require sophisticated actuator systems capable of delivering smooth and quiet operation, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Technological advancements in actuator design and materials are shaping the United Kingdom automotive actuators market dynamics. Manufacturers are focusing on developing compact, lightweight, and energy-efficient actuators that can fit into the increasingly constrained spaces within modern vehicles. Innovations in smart actuators, which incorporate sensors and control electronics, are also gaining traction. These smart actuators offer improved performance, diagnostics, and integration capabilities, making them suitable for complex automotive applications.

The shift towards electrification and the growing adoption of 48-volt electrical systems in vehicles is another notable United Kingdom automotive actuators market trend. These higher voltage systems provide greater power and efficiency for electrical components, including actuators. As a result, there is an increasing demand for actuators compatible with 48-volt systems, particularly in applications such as electric turbochargers, active suspension systems, and advanced braking systems. The transition to higher voltage systems aligns with the broader trend of enhancing vehicle performance while improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

Moreover, the focus on sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of automotive production is influencing the United Kingdom automotive actuators market development. Manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly materials and production processes to minimise the carbon footprint of actuator components. This includes the use of recyclable materials, reducing energy consumption during manufacturing, and adopting green supply chain practices. The sustainability trend is driven by both regulatory pressures and consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.

The aftermarket segment of the market is also experiencing growth. As vehicles become more sophisticated, the need for replacement actuators in the aftermarket increases. This United Kingdom automotive actuators market trend is supported by the growing number of vehicles on the road equipped with advanced actuator systems, which require periodic maintenance and replacement due to wear and tear. The aftermarket provides opportunities for actuator manufacturers to offer high-quality replacement parts that meet or exceed original equipment standards.

Market Segmentation

The United Kingdom automotive actuators market can be divided based on type, product, vehicle type, and sales channel.

Market Breakup by Type

Pneumatic Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator Others Market Breakup by Product

Throttle Actuator

Seat Adjustment Actuator

Brake Actuator

Fuel Injection Actuator Others Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle Market Breakup by Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the United Kingdom automotive actuators market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

BorgWarner Inc.

Denso Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Valeo

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. Magna International Inc. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

United Kingdom Automotive Actuators Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900