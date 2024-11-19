Polish Packaging Industry Opportunities 2024 - Flexible Packaging Set To Record The Highest CAGR Of 2.2% Among All Pack Materials During 2023-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Polish Packaging 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polish packaging industry will increase from 15.8 billion units in 2023 to 16.6 billion units in 2028, at a CAGR of 1%. In 2023, rigid plastics accounted for the highest share in the Polish packaging industry, at 32.4%, followed by flexible packaging with a 27.1% share. During 2023-28, flexible packaging will record the highest CAGR of 2.2% among all pack materials.

Report Scope

This report utilizes multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the packaging industry in Poland, as part of our coverage of the industry across 48 countries. It includes an analysis of the following:



Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different pack materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2018-28. Additionally, it explores packaging innovations for the leading industries in regard to each pack material analyzed.

Growth in the use of pack materials by industry: Provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across the leading industries during 2023-28.

Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis-number of units (millions) and growth rates-for five key pack materials, namely rigid plastics, rigid metal, paper and board, flexible packaging, and glass during 2018-28. It also includes data and analysis for pack materials other than the previously mentioned five. Additionally, the section covers:

Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET, and others.

Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton-folding, carton-liquid, clamshell, etc.

Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, and others.

Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip/snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, and twist off.

Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, and others. Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton-folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, and others.

Reasons to Buy



Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.

This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion. To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Environment

Pack Material Market - Overview

Pack Material Market Size and Growth Analysis

Pack Material Growth Contribution by Industry

Market Size by Pack Material and Industry

Market Dynamics

Consumer Sentiments

Packaging Innovations and New Launches

Packaging Waste Regulations

Growth Analysis of Pack Material by Industry and Sector

Pack Material by Industry - Key Takeaways



Packaging Share Change by Material and Industry



Growth Analysis by Industry - Food



Growth Analysis by Industry - Alcoholic Beverages



Growth Analysis by Industry - Non-Alcoholic Beverages



Growth Analysis by Industry - Cosmetics and Toiletries

Growth Analysis by Industry - Other Industries

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Plastics



Rigid Plastics by Industry - Key Takeaways



Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type



Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type



Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type



Rigid Plastics - Volume by Industry and Sector

Rigid Plastics - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Metal



Rigid Metal by Industry - Key Takeaways



Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type



Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type



Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type



Rigid Metal - Volume by Industry and Sector

Rigid Metal - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Paper & Board



Paper & Board by Industry - Key Takeaways



Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type



Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type



Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type



Paper & Board - Volume by Industry and Sector

Paper & Board - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Flexible Packaging



Flexible Packaging by Industry - Key Takeaways



Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type



Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type



Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type



Flexible Packaging - Volume by Industry and Sector

Flexible Packaging - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Glass



Glass by Industry - Key Takeaways



Glass - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type



Glass - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type



Glass - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type



Glass - Volume by Industry and Sector Glass - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900