Tech Mahindra Launches agentX, a Comprehensive Suite of GenAI Solutions to Drive Efficiency for Enterprises Globally

Pune – November 19th, 2024: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the launch of TechM agentX—a comprehensive suite of GenAI-powered solutions designed to drive intelligent and enhance efficiency for enterprises globally. The solutions will address inefficiencies in traditional operations, enabling enterprises to achieve enhanced productivity, scalability, and user experience. Through these solutions, enterprises can automate complex business, IT, and data tasks, improving productivity by up to 70%.

The first solution of the TechM agentX suite, agentAssistX, is a GenAI-powered, agentless business, IT, and end-user support solution aimed at unifying and optimizing support silos. This will make IT support faster, easier, scalable, and more efficient. In addition, agentAssistX can integrate with ITSM (service management) software, enterprise security, network telemetry data, and cloud management tools to automate ticket resolution and provisioning. By seamlessly integrating with existing business processes, agentAssistX will maximize the value of AI investments, driving adoption and delivering measurable outcomes for enterprises.

Kunal Purohit, President – Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "With the launch of TechM agentX, our vision of AI-driven enterprise automation takes a significant leap forward. The implementation of these solutions will be a game-changer for enterprises. By automating intricate processes and significantly enhancing productivity, agentAssistX will provide a cohesive method for ensuring seamless user experiences and scalability across various systems.”

In addition, agentAssistX will automate critical functions, including meeting room technology operations, software and device management, access and security management, real-time monitoring, knowledge management, and cloud and data center operations. It will also empower enterprises to improve compliance, mitigate risks, streamline IT support, and enhance workforce capabilities, enabling them to focus on more strategic endeavors.

Tapati Bandopadhyay, Expert Advisor, Third Eye Advisory, said, "The next wave of AI—actionable, autonomous, and responsibly designed Agentic AI—broadens generative AI's enterprise applications. Tech Mahindra's agentX solutions make these applications enterprise-ready by embedding codified human expertise and intuitive experiences. These solutions accelerate value realization, boosting productivity and decision times by over 70% in business and IT automation while addressing key readiness needs like GRC, security, identity, and monitoring."

The launch of TechM agentX reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering AI-powered solutions that drive business agility and unlock new levels of productivity across industries.







