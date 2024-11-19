DCAC Europe Returns In 2025: Expanding The Data Center Anti-Conference Movement In Dublin, May 13-14

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DCAC Europe Returns in 2025: Expanding the Data Center Anti-Conference Movement in Dublin, May 13-14After an inspiring and highly successful inaugural event in 2024, DCAC Europe is thrilled to announce its return to Dublin, Ireland, on May 13-14, 2025. The Data Center Anti-Conference will move to a larger venue this year, offering more space for networking, immersive sessions, and industry-defining conversations. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities will go on sale in January 2025.A Vision to Transform, Elevate, and InspireAt DCAC Europe, our vision is to transform the landscape of data center events by putting people at the heart of everything we do. Inspired by our Austin-based #ThePeoplesConference, we are committed to elevating industry professionals both technically and personally. Our purpose-driven approach isn't about profit-it's about creating an experience that has a profound, lasting impact. Embarking on this journey to Europe with the adventurous spirit of the Gold Rush, our goal is not only to explore the "Data Center Gold Rush" theme but to create a space where attendees feel like they've "struck gold" in terms of insight, inspiration, and connection.David Isaac, DCAC Co-Founder, reflects,“While some may say we 'struck gold' with our first European event, our mission has just begun. We're returning to Europe in 2025 with an even more elevated experience that inspires, educates, and empowers the global data center community.”Why DCAC Europe 2025?DCAC Europe 2025 brings together data center pioneers, visionaries, and disruptors to challenge industry conventions, share insights, and reimagine what's possible. With our theme of the "Data Center Gold Rush," we invite industry professionals to join us at this pivotal moment. As AI and advanced technology continue to shape the data center landscape, DCAC is here to champion those who dare to innovate and disrupt.Get In Early – Tickets & Sponsorships Launching in JanuaryAfter last year's sold-out event, we encourage early action. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities open in January, with limited slots available. Joining as a sponsor is a unique opportunity to connect with Europe's most dynamic data center professionals in an environment designed to inspire and challenge.Save the Date: May 13-14, 2025Join us in Dublin for a transformative experience unlike any other data center conference. For more information on tickets, sponsorships, and event details, please visitAbout DCACDCAC (Data Center Anti-Conference) is a groundbreaking event that redefines traditional data center conferences. With roots in Austin, Texas, and a growing impact in Europe, DCAC connects people across the data center industry in meaningful ways, fostering a movement that is both disruptive and inclusive.

