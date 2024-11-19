North-South Global Coalition Announces: Sdgs PEACE & CLIMATE RESILIART OLYMPICS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Art, Culture, Heritage and projects to Advance UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a Call for a United Nations Declaration.

- Cecilia Guidote-AlvarezBAKU, AZERBAIJAN, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The North-South Global Coalition officially launched the SDGs Peace and Climate ResiliArt today during the United Nations Climate (COP29).This groundbreaking initiative, led by EARTHSAVERS Dreams Ensemble and the ITI-Social Change Network, Climate Institute , ENERGIES 2050 (through its ART'S PLANET initiative), the Seoul Institute of the Arts, and the South-South Cooperation Council , harnesses the transformative power of arts and culture to inspire global action on climate change and the SDGs.The initiative highlights the urgency of addressing climate crises through creative and inclusive approaches, merging scientific evidence with emotional resonance to impactful action.Voices of Leadership:Cecilia Guidote-Alvarez, UNESCO Artist for Peace and leader of EARTHSAVERS Dreams Ensemble, emphasizes:“Through UNESCO's ResiliArt platform, we aim to empower artists worldwide to combat violence, eradicate poverty, and promote sustainability. This collaboration embodies diplomatic friendship, youth mobilization, and concrete commitments toward decarbonization, biodiversity protection, and achievement of SDGs through culture and the arts, youth mobilization, technology transfer and access to finance.”Stéphane Pouffary, Founder of ENERGIES 2050 and ART'S PLANET, adds:“Art, Culture, and Heritage transcend borders; they unite us, serving as bridges to connect people, spark action, and inspire a shared vision of resilience and equity. Together, we must turn aspirations into tangible actions, crafting a future grounded in respect, peace, and environmental stewardship.Through our global initiative, we aim to inspire and empower individuals and communities to become "climate changers"-proactive agents of transformation-mobilizing efforts at all levels, from grassroots organizations to high-level policymakers. By channelling the universal languages of art, culture, and heritage, we seek to build a movement that not only addresses climate challenges but also fosters a sustainable, inclusive, and peaceful world.”Viktor Sebek, Chairman of the SSDC, emphasizes the initiative's role in fostering dialogue and inclusion:“The arts are a powerful medium for culturally rooted communication, capable of translating complex climate science into accessible messages that resonate with diverse audiences.”Michele Fetting, Chief Communications Officer at the Climate Institute states:“Creative achievements offer remarkable pathways to climate awareness and solutions. We look forward to showcasing the arts, and the world's diverse cultural heritage as effective tools to navigate toward a more peaceful world.”An Ambitious Vision for Global Collaboration:The SDGs Peace and Climate ResiliArt Olympics aims to redefine global collaboration by combining arts, technology, and partnerships on a worldwide, inclusive platform. With the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Charter approaching in 2025, the coalition calls on the UN to adopt a 2025 Declaration, urging every nation to actively participate in interpreting and advancing the SDGs through creative initiatives.A Platform for Inspiration and Action at COP29During a series of events and exhibits at COP29, and during an official UNFCCC side event, the coalition will share:.Achievements and lessons learned;.Recommendations for scaling the SDGs Peace and Climate ResiliArt Olympics;.Proof of concept in community-based learning programs such as:- Techno-art solutions for climate awareness.- Creative empowerment for healing and resilience.- Messaging strategies that translate climate science into actionable outcomes.Call to Action:The coalition invites the global community to support its vision for a sustainable, peaceful, and inclusive future. The coalition asks the United Nations to issue a call to every nation to participate in the SDGs Peace and Climate ResiliArt Olympics through a 2025 Declaration and UN recognition.Coalition Partners:This initiative is backed by a robust coalition of international organizations and leaders, including:.EARTHSAVERS DREAMS Ensemble (UNESCO Artist for Peace).Climate Institute.South-South Cooperation Council for Sustainable Development.ENERGIES 2050 and ART'S PLANET Initiative.National ITI Center.Seoul Institute of the Arts.La MaMa.Asia-Pacific Energy Global Council.United Nations Association of the Philippines (UNAP-CONGO).Creative Corps: Artists Championing Climate Action

