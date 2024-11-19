$620.6 Million France, Overseas France, And French Speaking Africa Airport Baggage Handling System Market Cross By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) France, Overseas France, and French Speaking Africa Airport Baggage Handling System - The destination coded type vehicle to exhibit significant growth.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“France, Overseas France, and French Speaking Africa Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Type, Service, Technology, and Airport Class: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the France, Overseas France, and French Speaking Africa airport baggage handling system market was valued at $325.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $620.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.Download Report Sample (137 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atOverseas France is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Overseas France comprises all the French-administered territories outside the European continent. Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy, Clipperton Island, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, and others are some of the countries included in Overseas France. The airport construction industry is witnessing growth, with major ongoing airport infrastructure developments and extension projects.Various airports award contracts to baggage handling systems providers to deliver improved service to passengers while accommodating rapidly rising passenger numbers. For instance, in May 2022, Alstef Group was selected to supply, install, and commission a new baggage handling system at Princess Juliana International Airport, the main airport on the Caribbean Island of Sint Maarten. The baggage Handling System (BHS) replacement includes 22 check-in locations, 12 self-service baggage drop-off areas, two standard 3 CT in-line X-ray machines, a manual encode lane, and automatic sortation solutions.The adoption of RFID technology is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period to reduce baggage mishandling, increase efficiency in baggage operations, and offer enhanced passenger experience. Airlines which are members of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) are required to keep exact inventory lists of baggage, from the time of bag check to return to the passenger. Airlines are taking initiatives to reduce the global rate of mishandled baggage through adoption of RFID.Significant factors that impact growth of the baggage handling system market comprise increase in air traffic, growth in infrastructure development of airports, and increase in adoption of self service and check-in kiosks. However, factors such as high initial and maintenance costs and high consequences of system failure are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of automation solutions to improve operational efficiency and technological advancements are expected to create new growth opportunities for the airport baggage handling system market during the forecast period.In coming years, the baggage handling robots are expected to cater to the process of loading passenger baggage into unit load devices (ULD) and carts in airport operations. Also, some of the leading European airports are incorporating this technology. SITA Lab's baggage robot named Leo, a fully automated robot, self-propelling baggage robot, which can run tasks such as luggage check-in, print bag tags and transport up to two bags with a maximum weight of 32kg. Also, it offers functions that can avoid obstacles and can navigate in heavily crowded environment.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying --Alstef, a provider of automated solutions, developed an autonomous baggage handling robot called as BAGXone, which is high speed automated guided vehicle that can handle individual bags and navigate airports autonomously. Due to the increase in workplace safety norms, flexibility, flight traffic security, and cost optimization, these automated robots are expected to gradually become a regular process at airports in the next 10 to 15 years.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the destination coded vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By service, the self-service segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By technology, the RFID segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By airport class, the Class A segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By country, Overseas France is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Airborne Fire Control Radar MarketAirborne Sensors Market

