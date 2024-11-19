Flip Chip Market Forecast 2020-2027: Innovations In Packaging Driving Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flip Chip Size

Flip Chip Market Expected to Reach $39.67 Billion by 2027

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Flip Chip Market by Packaging Technology, Bumping Technology, and Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027,” the flip chip market size was valued at $24.76 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $39.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:The increase in demand for high-speed and compact-size electronic products has boosted the adoption of flip chip technology in the electronic industry. Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining popularity and serves as a key driver of the market. Products used in IoT, such as sensors & actuators, analog & mixed-signal translators, and microcontrollers or embedded processors require efficient and reliable packaging solutions, which can be done using flip chips.In comparison to customary wire-bond packaging, flip chips offer various benefits such as superior thermal & electrical performance, substrate flexibility for varying performance requirements, remarkable I/O capability, reduced form factors, and well-established process equipment expertise. Gold bumping technology contributes the second largest share in the overall flip chip market. The gold bumping segment is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate as compared to other bumping technologies, owing to its high manufacturing cost, fragile construction, and complexities involved in the bumping process. In addition, improved heat dissipation of ball grid array type flip chips makes them a suitable choice in applications where smaller size chips are preferred without the need for the external heat sink.The solder bumping technology segment garners the third largest share in the global flip-chip market. This is attributed to the low cost of solder bumping technology and considerably improved bonding efficiency. The rapid downfall of tin-lead eutectic solder is attributed to the collective opposition to the usage of lead across the globe, owing to its severe threat to the environment. Moreover, being an old technology, it is currently being used in most of the flip chip fabrication. However, its growth rate is expected to decline, due to the implementation of government regulations, which restrict the usage of lead in chips due to its hazardous effects on the environment.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Flip Chip industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Flip Chip Market include,SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.AMKOR TECHNOLOGYFUJITSU LIMITEDADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3MTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITEDAPPLE INC.TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATEDINTEL CORPORATIONFlip chips possess the potential to reduce the size, weight, and thickness of circuits and increase their signal power and high I/O count, owing to their substantially high spectrum bandwidth and enhanced electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties. The 2.5D IC packaging technology poses several challenges, such as the lack of foundries and assembly houses which is supported by 3D IC packaging technology. Thus, flip chip technology has witnessed unawareness of cost-effectiveness & improved performances, which could hamper its adoption in the manufacturing industry.Asia-Pacific region dominates the flip chip market in terms of several manufacturers and in terms of consumers. In 2019, a reduction in China's supply chain significantly impacted companies across the globe and disrupted the electronics value chain. The outbreak of coronavirus constrained governments across the globe to force lockdown initiatives which halted many production facilities operations which in turn disrupted the worldwide economy to a significant extent. Moreover, industries such as manufacturing and construction across the globe have witnessed a shortage of labor and various hardware components from the supplier side. This hindered the market growth to a certain extent but is further expected to adjust the growth of the flip chip market in the coming years.Inquiry before Buying:Key Findings of the Study:- By packaging technology, the 2.5D IC segment dominated the flip chip market growth . However, the 2D IC segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.- Depending on bumping technology, the copper pillar segment led the flip chip market share in 2019. However, the gold bumping segment is expected to display the highest growth during the forecast period.- Based on industry, the electronics segment witnessed significant growth in the flip chip market trends . However, the IT & telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period in the industry.- Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the flip chip market size in 2019. However, North America is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue in the coming years owing to the high demand for smart electronics in this region.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.