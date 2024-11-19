Canada Supports Permission For Ukraine To Fire Long-Range Capabilities Into Russia - Defense Chief
Date
11/19/2024 1:11:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada supports the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons that partners have delivered to Ukraine.
Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said this in Ottawa, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
“Canada supports the permission the United States has granted to Ukraine” for the use of long-range capabilities, Blair told journalists.
He believes that this step will contribute to a faster end to the war.
Read also:
U.S. permission for Ukraine to use ATACMS
could be turning point in war - Duda
"We believe everything that supports Ukraine's efforts to defend themselves against Russia's illegal invasion of their sovereign country. Everything we are able to do to help Ukraine defend itself against that illegal invasion will bring us closer to peace," Blair answered when asked about the risk of war escalation after Ukraine acquires new combat capabilities.
He reminded that Canada did not impose any "geographical" restrictions on Ukraine regarding the use of weapons provided by it in the war and has long been urging other partner states to remove any restrictions.
Read also:
Ukraine may target Crimea bridge if U.S. extends ATACMS
permission - expert
As Ukrinform reported with reference to The New York Times, U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia.
MENAFN19112024000193011044ID1108900220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.