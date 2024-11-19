Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Invests $50 Million In Namibia, Boosting Production Capacity By 30%

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) ( ) has invested $50 million in a new bottling line in Namibia, capable of producing 27,000 bottles per hour. This upgrade will increase the plant's output capacity by 30% and stimulate growth throughout the company's value chain.

The also includes the installation of a water with state-of-the-art water recovery technology, designed to reduce water consumption. Additionally, the integration of advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, will require skills training for employees, contributing to the development of a future-ready workforce for both the business and the country.

“We've ensured that this production line goes beyond output numbers,” said Pottie de Bruyn, General Manager of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Namibia.“It's about creating shared opportunities across the value chain. The increased production also provides a boost to local businesses that supply us with raw materials and services.”

Sunil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of CCBA, echoed the sentiment, adding,“This investment is a clear demonstration of our continued belief in the future of Namibia.”

Gupta also highlighted CCBA's broader goals:“As a customer-centric, digitally enabled, growth-driven business, we are committed to excellence across our value chain. Efficient operations allow us to offer faster delivery and superior service. This new production line is another step in our journey to achieve even greater levels of execution excellence.”



