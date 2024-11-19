Petrobras Pursues Strategic Oil & Gas Expansion In Southern Africa

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Brazil's national oil company (NOC), Petrobras, has confirmed it is actively exploring opportunities in South Africa, Namibia and Angola, and it is currently awaiting Galp's decision on its offer to acquire a significant stake in the Mopane block offshore Namibia.

The announcement was made during a pre-conference sponsored by Namibia Corporation (NEC), leading up to the African Energy Week (AEW) 2024: Investing in African Energies conference. Petrobras is widely recognized for its success in the exploration and production of pre-salt oil reserves in the deep waters off the coast of Brazil, which hold close geological similarities to pre-salt areas in southern Africa.



“As we increase production, we increase the need for reserves. Brazil has a strong correlation with Africa. We feel very comfortable to come back to Africa, and are looking at opportunities in South Africa, Namibia and Angola,” said Sylvia Maria Couto dos Anjos, Executive Officer for Exploration and Production at Petrobras.

The company's technical expertise in pre-salt geology – particularly its ability to extract hydrocarbons from ultra-deep reservoirs beneath thick layers of salt – positions it as a strong contender to unlock frontier acreage in southern Africa. Geological similarities with Angola were highlighted during the workshop, as most of its hydrocarbon discoveries are offshore, with the majority of oil and gas resources located in deepwater reservoirs.

“Both Angola and Brazil have experience in developing deepwater reservoirs,” said Ricardo Van-Deste, CEO – Exploration and Production, Sonangol.“It is very important for us to bring Petrobras back to Angola. They left, but the door is still open.”

Petrobras' deepwater technology, developed over years of working in the Campos and Santos Basins off the shores of Brazil, could also be a game-changer in unlocking South Africa's offshore potential. These include TotalEnergies' Luiperd and Brulpadda discoveries. Earlier this month, the Brazilian NOC announced it had secured approval to acquire a 10% stake in the Deep Water Orange Basin located off the west coast of South Africa.

“Those are challenging operations. With Petrobras' experience and the technologies we have developed over time, this presents a valuable opportunity for us,” said Godfrey Moagi, CEO of the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC).

In Namibia, Petrobras is currently evaluating entry opportunities as the country has produced a series of world-class discoveries. It is estimated to hold 100 billion barrels of oil equivalent in unrisked resources, with the Deep Water Orange Basin alone accounting for 30 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

“The potential of Namibia is incredible. We have a commitment to fulfill – I guarantee deals will come through,” said Dr. Marcio Rocha Mello, Founder&CEO of Namibia Energy Corporation.

Another key area for potential cooperation is the establishment of a Namibian center of excellence, aimed at enhancing technical capabilities and data analysis to deepen understanding of Namibia's petroleum basins and de-risk prospects for future exploration.

“A center like that in Namibia would enable us to replicate the success of the Orange Basin in the Walvis and Lüderitz basins,” said Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy.“We have blocks that are bigger than some African countries. With such a large volume of available opportunities, we need a diversity of players to fully harness that potential.”

