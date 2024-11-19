Eritrea: Workshop On Document For Export Of Organic Fertilizer

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The of held a on 1 November in Asmara to finalize a regulatory document on the quality standards for organic fertilizer exports.

Mr. Tekleab Misgina, Director General of Regulation and Control at the Ministry, stated that while the use of organic fertilizer is not new in Eritrea, no official guidelines had previously been in place for dry and liquid fertilizers intended for export. He emphasized that the workshop aimed to formally adopt this long-awaited regulatory document.

Mr. Tekleab highlighted that the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Marine Resources, is actively promoting organic fertilizer production. Special attention is given to ensuring environmentally friendly practices to support food security nationwide.

The new document outlines quality standards for natural fertilizers, provides licensing criteria for producing enterprises, and encourages export opportunities. It also includes provisions for training programs to improve fertilizer production from waste materials with a focus on food security.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the comparative advantages of organic fertilizers and additional content for the document.

The workshop saw participation from senior agricultural experts, representatives of relevant ministries, and enterprises involved in organic fertilizer production.

