Seastar Soars On Latest Tidings

(MENAFN- Baystreet) SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU), a commercial-stage medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, has begun QUELIMMUNETM to a third hospital customer. QUELIMMUNE is the Company's Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) for treating critically ill children in the intensive care unit (ICU) with acute kidney injury (AKI) and sepsis.

“Within weeks of implementing our direct sales model we have added two commercial customers, underscoring our team's ability to assist hospitals with the Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) requirements and seamlessly fulfill their orders,” said Tim Varacek, SeaStar Medical Senior Vice President, Commercial & Business Operations.

“We are delighted that QUELIMMUNE is now available to more children who may benefit from our potentially lifesaving therapeutic device as we continue efforts to secure additional hospital clearances. Our recent progress puts us on track for our goal of having QUELIMMUNE commercially available in the ICUs of four to five leading pediatric hospitals by the end of 2024.”

QUELIMMUNE is SeaStar Medicals' Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD-PED) approved for the treatment of patients weighing 10 kilograms or more with AKI and sepsis or a septic condition on antibiotic therapy and requiring renal replacement therapy

ICU shares reached for the stars at first Friday, gaining 18 cents, or 9.1%, to $2.14.

