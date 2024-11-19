Aster Pharmacy Levels Up CX And Market Intelligence With Clootrack AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aster Pharmacy, a leading pharmacy retail chain in the GCC and part of Aster DM Healthcare, has announced its partnership with Clootrack , an AI-powered customer intelligence platform. This collaboration aims to revolutionize Aster's retail business approach by deepening the understanding of customer intent and enhancing its competitive positioning in the healthcare sector.Recognizing the importance of a unified view of customer interactions, Aster Pharmacy will leverage Clootrack's capabilities to establish a Single Source of Truth (SSOT) for all customer reviews and conversations. This comprehensive approach will integrate internal and external data from various review platforms, social media channels, and other sources, providing Aster with a holistic understanding of customer sentiments.“Partnering with Clootrack is yet another significant move for us in digitizing our Voice of Customer and Social Listening capabilities; we take feedback from our customers very seriously and this partnership further strengthens this commitment.” said Siddharth Biswakarma, Head of Customer Experience at Aster Pharmacy & Retail, part of Aster DM Healthcare Group. This integration with Clootrack will enable Aster to respond more effectively to its customers' needs and significantly enhance their overall customer experience.Clootrack's platform features sophisticated natural language processing (NLP) tools that allow Aster Pharmacy to grasp the context of customer reviews for accurate analysis. This capability is expected to significantly enhance Aster's strategic decision-making processes by providing deeper insights and precise interpretations.“Our partnership with Aster Pharmacy is transforming healthcare in the Middle East. With changing health perceptions and rising lifestyle diseases, data-driven insights are crucial,” said Shameel Abdulla, CEO of Clootrack.“Together, we're helping Aster Pharmacy redefine how they approach these challenges. This collaboration isn't just about data; it's about building real connections with customers.This partnership marks a significant advancement for Aster Pharmacy as it seeks to maintain its leadership position in the GCC healthcare market while continuously improving its services based on customer feedback and market dynamics.By integrating Clootrack's marketing insights into its operations, Aster Pharmacy is set to refine its product offerings and elevate the customer experience to unprecedented levels. The retail leader aims not only to enhance customer engagement but also to establish new benchmarks for service excellence within the industry. Clootrack will empower Aster to leverage data-driven strategies that foster deeper connections with customers.About Aster PharmacyAster Pharmacy is a prominent pharmacy chain in the GCC, backed by over two decades of experience in pharmaceutical retailing. Recognized for its commitment to“delivering good health & happiness,” Aster focuses on providing accessible and customer-centric healthcare solutions. The pharmacy offers a wide range of products, including curative, nutritive, wellness, beauty, and personal care items, alongside professional health advisory services. For more information, visit .About Clootrack:Clootrack is an AI-driven, patented customer intelligence platform that delivers qualitative insights 7.5 times faster. By integrating a comprehensive blend of data from various customer touchpoints, Clootrack provides brands with a complete understanding of customer sentiments and priorities.Clootrack's patented unsupervised analysis facilitates rapid achievement of desired outcomes, enabling companies to identify patterns and make informed decisions. With the ability to analyze text and voice data in over 55 languages, Clootrack empowers brands to drive meaningful engagement and enhance customer satisfaction.Discover the impact Clootrack can have on your brand by visiting .Media Contact:...

