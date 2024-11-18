(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2024 - Embrace the cooler weather and join a spectacular celebration of Macau's gastronomic and cultural offerings at the Broadway Macau Hot Pot Festival . Taking place from now until 28 February 2025, the highly acclaimed event makes a much-anticipated return to Broadway Food Street, where 13 renowned restaurants along this 150-meter-long boulevard are offering more than 50 sizzling hot pot dishes from Macau and Asia's top food destinations. From Macau's famous traditional Braised Lamb Brisket Casserole and Pork Offal Congee Hot Pot to Vietnamese Hat-shaped Hot Pot, Korean Pork Rib and Potato Casserole, and North-eastern Thai Mini Pot, there is a variety to suit every taste, while each hot pot is infused with rich cultural flavors. This year, Broadway MacauTM is turning up the heat with weekend live performances and a new hot pot selection with more exciting flavors.





Braised Lamb Brisket Casserole is from Wui Sik Fong – Lei Ka Choi.

Autumn and winter set the stage for nourishing dishes, which are highlighted at the festival with well-known hot pots from various regions. A standout is the Braised Lamb Brisket Casserole from Wui Sik Fong – Lei Ka Choi , a classic favorite featuring succulent grass-fed Chinese black lamb, slow-cooked in a clay pot over charcoal for a subtle smoky aroma and enriched with water chestnuts and carrots. The lamb is infused with the chef's homemade, additive-free sauce, making every bite flavorful and extra juicy.



Beautifully crafted to deliver the most authentic flavors, the dishes are prepared with traditional methods, local ingredients, and seasonings to closely match the flavors of their places of origin. Guangdong cuisine is known for its dedication to freshness, and its hot pots are no exception. The Pork Offal Congee Hot Pot at Wui Sik Fong – San Ma Lo Seng Kei Congee , which received the 2024 Dianping Must Eat List Award, offers a perfect example with its velvety, richly flavored porridge base, which-after simmering with hand-made pork meatballs, fresh carp belly, and pork offal-perfectly captures the fresh, sweet essence of the ingredients, taking you on an unforgettable culinary journey that warms both the body and soul.





Vietnamese Hat-shaped Hot Pot at Cafe Hanoi is exclusive to Macau.

This year's Hot Pot Festival also introduces new, unique varieties that are exclusive to Macau, such as the Vietnamese Hat-shaped Hot Pot at Cafe Hanoi and the North-eastern Thai Mini Pot at Pratunam 1982 . The Vietnamese Hat-shaped Hot Pot is named after its distinctive pot, which resembles a large hat, and brings together rich seafood and unique ingredients from around the world. These ingredients are added to the broth in a specific order. The rich umami of the broth, combined with fresh ingredients, elevates their natural flavors. The restaurant offers three types of broths: Vietnamese Beef Bone Broth, Huế Spicy Beef Soup, and Tomato Soup with Crabs, accompanied by cooling Vietnamese beverages for a complete experience. A must-try in Thai street food, the North-eastern Thai Mini Pot at Pratunam 1982 is crafted with natural ingredients such as herbs, lime, chili, and alpinia galanga. This refreshing and unique broth is paired with a variety of meats, seafood and vegetables, making it even more savory and layered with complex flavors, creating a culinary experience that is not to be missed.





The North-eastern Thai Mini Pot at Pratunam 1982 is a must-try in Thai street food.

Bringing authentic Korean culture to Broadway Macau, Apgujeong by Kim's Korean Cuisine introduces their signature Pork Rib and Potato Casserole , a quintessential Korean dish often enjoyed as a remedy for hangovers. The main ingredients include premium pork spine, potatoes, chili paste, and a variety of vegetables. The stew is carefully simmered until the pork is tender and flavourful, and the potatoes become soft and sweet. Diners can also add rice to the hearty broth for an authentic and truly delightful taste experience.



Other classic hot pots from across Asia will take turns to wow visitors, including the Citronella with Basil Fried Chicken Hot Pot by Du Hsiao Yueh, Japanese Sukiyaki featuring high-quality American beef short ribs, and the Japanese Sea Bream Seafood Stew. Not to be outdone, local favorites such as the aromatic Pork Bone Casserole with Chicken Feet, Chaoshan-style Beef Hot Pot, Singaporean Laksa Hot Pot, and Sichuan Spicy Mini Hot Pot also join the lineup. This winter, Broadway Food Street serves as an inviting space for friends and family to convene, savoring the conviviality of the season amidst a lively throng and the fragrant plumes of steam rising from simmering hot pots.





Every Friday, Saturday, and on public holidays, the Broadway Macau Hot Pot Festival will feature lively bands performances that create a festive atmosphere.

Every Friday, Saturday, and on public holidays, the Broadway Macau Hot Pot Festival will feature lively bands performances that create a festive atmosphere. Whether it's a weekend with friends or a holiday celebration, the music enhances the dining experience, inviting everyone to gather around the delicious aroma of hot pot and enjoy the perfect blend of food and entertainment.



To learn more about the exciting activities and experiences at the Broadway Macau Hot Pot Festival , visit the official websites of Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau at and , or check out latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Xiaohongshu, and TikTok.



Broadway Macau Hot Pot Festival

Date: Now until February 28, 2025

Location: Broadway Food Street at Broadway Macau (Avenida Marginal Flor de Lotus, Cotai, Macau)

(*Free Admission)





Broadway Macau is just a 90-second walk via an air-conditioned pedestrian bridge from Galaxy Macau.







MENAFN18112024003551001712ID1108899854