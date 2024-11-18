The 2024 HLF Summit Kicks Off In Taiwan To Address Innovation For A Resilient Society

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HSINCHU, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid escalating global challenges such as geopolitical tensions, disruptions, and aging populations, the world is endeavoring to build more resilient societies. For the first time, Taiwan hosted representatives from the world's top innovation ecosystems of over 20 countries at the 2024 High Level Forum (HLF) Summit, held in Hsinchu, Taiwan's Silicon Valley. Hosted by the Industrial Research Institute (ITRI) ,

this milestone event brings together leaders, academic scholars, and research experts from the U.S., Canada, France, Finland, Sweden, Israel, Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan to address urgent global issues through innovation.

"This year's summit, themed with Innovation Ecosystems for Resilient Society, aims to strengthen societal resilience against emerging global challenges, from geopolitical shifts to demographic changes," said Stephen Su, Senior Vice President of ITRI and Co-chair of the 2024 HLF Summit. "Taiwan's strong foundation in the semiconductor industry and expanding innovation portfolio has positioned us as a critical driver of global resilient growth. Through long-standing international collaborations, ITRI is committed to strengthening Taiwan's role in global supply chains and energizing industry with continuous innovation," he stressed.

Julie Galland, director of CEA Research & Technology Division, and Chair of the HLF Summit, highlighted the forum's unique role as a catalyst for innovation, underscoring its importance as a platform for in-depth discussions on technology, industry, and policy. "This year's theme emphasizes the need for global cooperation in building resilient societies capable of navigating future challenges. Taiwan's world-class semiconductor industry and rapidly advancing innovation ecosystem provide valuable insights for the international community."

Julie Galland further noted that HLF is working to expand its global influence by connecting more resources and members worldwide to foster greater international collaboration and resilience.

ITRI President Edwin Liu expressed pride in hosting this year's HLF in Hsinchu, welcoming innovation leaders from 20 countries to Taiwan. "This event marks the first time the HLF has taken place in Taiwan, establishing it as a hub to strengthen the network of innovation communities," he said. "ITRI hopes that this milestone will expand Taiwan's global visibility and impact while accelerating opportunities for technology partnerships, talent exchange, and regional cooperation."

The 2024 HLF Summit placed a spotlight on Taiwan's strengths in semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI), sparking lively discussions on resilience. Keynote speakers included Patrick Bressler, Director of International Cooperation, Fraunhofer Mikroelektronik; Nicky Lu, Chairman of Etron Technology; John Lee, Managing Director of Merck Group in Taiwan; and Peter Wu, General Manager of ASUS Cloud & TWSC. Other international participants included Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman at Institute for Competitiveness, India; and Harvin Moore, Principal of Frontera Technology Ventures. Experts from around the world gathered to share insights and experiences to drive global innovation growth.

is an international network of innovation ecosystems founded in 2012 by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in Grenoble, known as the "Silicon Valley of France." The HLF has grown to include 69 key innovation ecosystems and science parks worldwide, connecting industry, government, academia, and research communities. For the past 12 years, it has served as a key exchange hub, hosting annual summits each November. Professor Gou-Chung Chi, from Taiwan, participated as early as 2012, and ITRI became a formal member in 2017.

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit

