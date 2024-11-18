EU Extends Sanctions Against Iran Over Military Support To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU Council has widened the framework for applying restrictive measures against individuals and entities involved in the of Iranian weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, and added one individual and four companies to the sanctions list.

This is said in a statement published on the European Council's website , Ukrinform reports.

“The Council today decided to widen the scope of the EU framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran's military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and to armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region. This additional measure is targeted to the use of vessels and ports for the transfer of Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), missiles and related technologies and components,” the statement says.

As noted, today's decision introduces a

prohibition on the export, transfer, supply, or sale from the EU to Iran of components used in the development and production of missiles and UAVs.

In addition, the EU is introducing a

transaction ban prohibiting any transaction with ports and locks that are owned, operated or controlled by listed individuals and entities, or are used for the transfer of Iranian UAVs or missiles or related technology and components to Russia. This measure includes the access to facilities of the ports and locks, such as Amirabad and Anzali, and the provision of any services to vessels.

urges EU ministers to maintain Russia's international isolatio

It is noted that the latter should be understood with the exception of vessels in need of assistance for reasons of maritime safety, for humanitarian purposes, or in relation to events likely to have a serious impact on human health and safety or the environment.

In addition, the Council adopted restrictive measures against one individual and four entities following Iran's missile and drone transfers to Russia in support of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

These designations include the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and his director Mohammad Reza Khiabani. IRISL is Iran's national maritime carrier, and for years its ships have been involved in shipping drones on behalf of the EU-listed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

The Council is also listing three Russian shipping companies -

MG Flot, VTS Broker and Arapax- whose vessels are involved in transporting Iranian-made weapons and ammunition, including UAV components, across the Caspian Sea to resupply Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

As previously reported, on September 13, 2024, the European Council strongly condemned the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia and considered such deliveries as a direct threat to European security and a step towards further material escalation, compared to previous deliveries of Iranian-made ammunition and UAVs to Russia.