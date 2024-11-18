NAMM ANNOUNCES DYNAMIC SCHEDULE OF EVENTS AND INDUSTRY SESSIONS FOR 2025 SHOW

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

-

The 2025 NAMM Show Unites Products With Over 250 Sessions Focused on Relevant and Timely Topics in Business, Technology, Education and Marketing -

-

2025 NAMM Show Schedule ( )

-

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, will kick off its 2025 of events beginning with The NAMM Show, held January 21–25 in Anaheim, California. The show will feature more than 250 educational sessions for NAMM member communities, including: retail, brands, professional audio, music technology, live event production, music education, artists, nonprofit and community leaders, and more.

"The 2025 NAMM Show will once again unite the global music industry and provide a full lineup of industry-advancing programs and education sessions," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "Each year, our January NAMM Show will provide attendees with game-changing platforms and innovative dialogues around the most relevant and timely topics to build a strong future for music industry."

Below are a few highlights of 2025 programming and sessions designed for key membership communities. For a complete listing, the entire 2025 NAMM Show industry and educational programs can be found at .

BUSINESS TRACK

Programs: NAMM U (NAMM Idea Center, NAMM U Breakfast Sessions and Pre-Exhibit Summits)



NAMM U will feature 40-plus sessions to help level up businesses in our industry, with a focus on marketing strategy, AI, leadership, social media, business trends and finance. A reimagined opening NAMM U Breakfast Session, "Industry Insights," will kick off Thursday and explore how we can grow the music business by uniting as an industry.

Other session highlights:





NAMM Marketing Summit: AI for Business, Content Creation and Social Media Marketing



Disrupt Your Marketing in 2025 (Friday's NAMM U Breakfast Session)



3 Online Shopping Trends (and How You Can Make the Most of Them)

Federal Policy Insights: Impacts and Opportunities

AUDIO PRODUCTION & MUSIC TECHNOLOGY TRACK



Programs: TEC Tracks, A3E, Worship Musician Summit and Hands-on Education



More than 65 sessions from such programs as TEC Tracks and A3E will cover new ideas, trends and best practices in recording, live sound, music technology and music business. This includes a Friday-morning keynote on the evolution of content, featuring thought leaders Rick Beato and Tim Pierce. Other key topics include innovations in production, mixing for maximum emotional impact and the latest developments in live sound. Also, Audinate will offer three days of Dante training. Session highlights include:



TEC Tracks Studio Summit - A new, all-day immersion into vital recording and music tech topics on Wednesday



Five Common Acoustical Problems in the Studio -

and How to Fix Them



Artificial Creativity: The Intersection of Content Creation With AI and Neuroscience



Playback Engineering: The New Essential Tour Job

Exploring the Potential of AI in Live Musical Performances

ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY TRACK



Programs: ESTA, ESA, Pro Production Sessions and Hands-on Education

More than 30 sessions and training opportunities will cater to professionals in lighting and production design, rigging, touring and event safety.



Entertainment Tech Summit: Powering the Stage - A deep-dive workshop into electrical power distribution and safety on Wednesday



Controlling Color With LED Lighting



Sustainable Power for Live Events Big and Small

Stop the Show: Show-Stop Procedure and Why You Should Have One

COLLEGE STUDENTS AND FACULTY TRACK; K-12 EDUCATOR TRACK





Programs: GenNext and Music Education Experience



In collaboration with the College Music Society (CMS), The NAMM Foundation offers more than 46 sessions and events for college music students and faculty. Students seeking careers in the industry have multiple opportunities to network with industry professionals eager to share their career path experiences and meet prospective employees. Session highlights:





Network With the Pros: Quick Tips for Having a Career in the Music Industry



SheRocksIt: Women in Music Share Career Insights



From College to Career: LACM Grads Transition to Working in the Music Industry

Understanding Copyright: Four Key Concepts You Should Know



The newly reimagined Music Education Experience offers music teachers and attendees a unique opportunity to explore educational sessions and hands-on workshops that provide professional development in a global gathering that promotes unity in the music industry, helping create a future filled with more music makers. In collaboration with 12 music education and music service organizations, the NAMM Foundation is presenting more than 40 sessions, including topics like:





Instrument Maintenance Solutions to Keep Students Playing



Basics of Audio for the Music Educator



Creating Adaptive, Inclusive Music Classrooms

Teaching Tech and Entrepreneurship Through the Lens of the Music Industry



NONPROFIT TRACK



Programs: Nonprofit Management Institute



The NAMM Foundation's Nonprofit Management Institute provides nonprofit service organizations with the resources they need to grow and succeed. The institute offers sessions that cover best practices, fundraising and governance. The program provides a certificate of completion to NAMM Foundation partners, grantee organizations, and music and arts education nonprofits that complete the series. Session highlights:





Building Community Through Creating and Supporting Nonprofit Music Service Organizations

Developing Organizational Relevance Through Inclusive, Empathic and Responsive Leadership



NAMM Show will also feature ground-breaking industry award events, including TEC Awards , Parnelli Awards ,

NAMM Dealer Awards, NAMM Grand Rally For Music Education and SheRocks Awards , as well as other event gatherings and networking opportunities, including the Pro Audio Pool Party, and Women of NAMM and NAMM Young Professionals keynotes and receptions.

To exhibit at the 2025 NAMM Show please visit .

To attend and register for 2025 NAMM Show please visit .

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM ) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. NAMM is comprised of over 10,000 global member companies and individual professionals representing a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. In addition to

The NAMM Show and NAMM's member services,

The NAMM Foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan of learning. For more information about NAMM, please visit .

Media Contacts

NAMM Communications - John Dolak, Director

[email protected]

619.735.4028

The Lippin Group for NAMM

[email protected]

201.317.6618

SOURCE NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED