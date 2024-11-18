Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Holder For Disposable Gloves (SGM-397)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to keep disposable gloves readily accessible while working or on-the-go," said an inventor, from Indianapolis,

Ind., "so I invented the HELPING HANDS. My design allows you to easily store disposable gloves on a lanyard, belt loop, backpack, diaper bag, within a motor vehicle, or any location."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to store and a quantity of disposable gloves. In doing so, it ensures disposable gloves are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it increases safety and sanitation, and it provides added peace of mind for potential unexpected accidents. The invention features a compact and lightweight design that is easy to use and could benefit individuals of various ages and in variety of settings such as healthcare workers, households, pet owners, students, classroom settings, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-397, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED