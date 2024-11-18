Jumbula Launches Its Family App To Improve Family And School Coordination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jumbula launches My Jumbula app for seamless family-school coordination.

My Jumbula app provides an overview of a child's schedule, showing attendance status and activity timeline for easy tracking.

My Jumbula app features a detailed child profile, including medical information, class check-in, and calendar access for management.

Jumbula has officially launched My Jumbula, a new app that simplifies how parents manage their children's school activities.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jumbula, a provider of registration , payment, and management for classes and camps, has launched its new family mobile app, My Jumbula .This app is designed to help parents easily manage their children's school and family schedules in one convenient place. My Jumbula is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.“The launch of My Jumbula marks a major step forward in making family scheduling and activity management effortless for parents,” said Ignacio Carranza, VP of Sales and Marketing at Jumbula.“With features designed to simplify everything from daily schedules to emergency contact management, My Jumbula puts essential information right at parents' fingertips. We're excited to offer a tool that not only saves time but also brings peace of mind to families managing multiple activities.”My Jumbula offers the following features:- Daily Dashboard: Start each day with a clear overview of your children's schedule and attendance. You can see if they are checked in or out and get all the details for upcoming events quickly.- Child Profiles: Manage essential information for each child, such as medical details, recent attendance, and school notes. Profiles also include photos for quick identification, ensuring accuracy for teachers and staff.- Family Management: Easily add and manage authorized pickups, update emergency contacts, and keep family information current. Updates can be made quickly, ensuring that safety information is always accurate.- Family Calendar: Access an intuitive calendar to view class schedules, programs, and activities. Parents can switch between daily, weekly, and monthly views to stay organized and avoid conflicts.Enrollment and Payments: View all school enrollment details and payment records in one place, streamlining communication and eliminating the need for paperwork. Parents can easily track schedule updates.- Insurance and School Information: Keep insurance and school information up-to-date in one accessible place.About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit .

Ignacio Carranza

Jumbula

+1 650-502-0350

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.