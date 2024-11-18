USPS Operation Santa Launches Online Catalog Santa's Gift Shoppe Powered By Toysrus®

New option for gift fulfillment makes it easy

to shop for and ship the perfect gift

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service is announcing the debut of an catalog for the fulfillment of gifts: Santa's Gift Shoppe, an online option developed exclusively for USPS Operation Santa letter adopters, powered by Toys"R"Us, just in time for the start of the program's first day of letter adoption.

The new site offers a streamlined experience, making it easier for participants to shop for the ideal gift and ship it from the comfort of their homes with just a click.

USPS Operation Santa

The online catalog boasts a selection of toys and gifts from Toys"R"Us, allowing letter adopters to find something special for each letter writer, while the integration with shipping options from the Postal Service, such as USPS Ground Advantage, helps ensure that gifts are affordable to ship and arrive in time for the holidays.

"USPS Operation Santa has connected communities through holiday goodwill for over a century," said USPS Marketing Vice President Sheila Holman. "This year, through our collaboration with Toys"R"Us, we're thrilled to bring an easier way for generous people to make a difference. With the launch of this new e-commerce platform, we're making it simpler than ever to help fulfill wishes and spread holiday joy."

The introduction of Santa's Gift Shoppe marks the first of what the Postal Service hopes to be several collaborations in expanding its online catalog to include clothing, shoes, books and more.

"Our joint effort with Toys"R"Us is just the beginning. We're looking to broaden our selection of gifts in the future to help expand the impact of USPS Operation Santa and create even more opportunities for Americans to spread holiday cheer," said Holman.

Since its inception 112 years ago, USPS Operation Santa has enabled the public to adopt letters to Santa written by children and families. By choosing a letter, participants make a direct impact on their communities, bringing hope, joy and generosity to the holiday season.

The launch of the e-commerce site coincides with the first day of letter adoption for the program's 2024 holiday season. Supporters are invited to visit the official USPS Operation Santa website to browse letters, choose a child's wish to fulfill and benefit from the enhanced shopping and shipping options through Santa's Gift Shoppe to make holiday dreams come true.

"At Toys"R"Us, our mission is to bring joy to children, and what better way than to surprise them with gifts from Santa," said Gary Haas, vice president of e-commerce at Toys"R"Us. "Through this new e-commerce platform, generous individuals can easily adopt a letter to Santa and help create magical moments for a new generation of Toys"R"Us kids."

Also this holiday season, USPS Operation Santa will be featured in a new season of "Dear Santa, The Series," debuting Nov. 24 on all ABC-owned television stations and streaming on Hulu beginning Nov. 29. The series provides a heartwarming, behind-the-scenes look at the impact of the program, showcasing real stories of generosity and the spirit of the holidays as letters are answered and wishes are fulfilled. "Dear Santa, The Series" captures the essence of USPS Operation Santa, highlighting the dedication of the Postal Service, the support of generous Americans and the joy felt by recipients across the nation.

For more information on how to participate in the program, visit USPSOperationSanta .