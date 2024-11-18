MJH Life Sciences® Acquires Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Annual Meeting, Expands Leadership In Dermatology Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJH Life Sciences®, a premier provider of care events, media, and education, today announced the of the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Annual Meeting, a preeminent CME-certified renowned for advancing knowledge in dermatology through the discussion of cutting-edge research. This acquisition reinforces one of MJH Life Sciences' core pillars: providing impactful educational experiences aimed at improving the care of patients.

The RAD Annual Meeting is known for its revolutionizing approach to dermatology education, including focused congresses in atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, vitiligo, and eczema. It will be integrated into the multichannel model of MJH Life Sciences and as a CME-certified conference within the legacy meeting portfolio of Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC. Further, it will be supported by MJH Life Sciences' extensive dermatology brands, including HCPLive Dermatology and Dermatology Times®.

“As we deepen our commitment to dermatology, the RAD Annual Meeting and its unique forums enable us to expand our educational platform on the cutting-edge of dermatologic research,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., CEO of MJH Life Sciences.“The MJH Life Sciences framework-with its comprehensive CME and media resources-will rapidly expand the reach and impact of the meeting to better improve the care of patients with atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, vitiligo, or eczema.”

Jonathan I. Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, conference chair for RAD, shared enthusiasm for the acquisition.“Collaborating with MJH Life Sciences offers incredible potential to expand our educational programming,” he said.“MJH's expertise will empower the RAD live and virtual meetings to continue delivering top-tier, evidence-based education that meets the needs of dermatologists globally.”

Aligned with MJH Life Sciences' growth strategy supported by BDT & MSD Partners, LLC, since 2021, the acquisition deepens MJH's educational portfolio across diverse health care sectors.

To learn more about RAD and its offerings, please visit Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis .

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is a leading provider of health care content and education, dedicated to improving patient outcomes and advancing the knowledge of health care professionals. With a diverse portfolio of media properties, MJH Life Sciences delivers critical information and educational resources to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and health care communities. For more information, visit MJH Life Sciences ®.

Media Contact

Gary Hagestad

MJH Life Sciences

...