Saudi Fashion Commission And Kering Launch Sustainability Award

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The Saudi Commission and luxury Kering griup have unveiled the Kering Generation Award X Saudi Arabia. This prestigious competition seeks to identify and nurture groundbreaking startups that prioritize sustainability within the fashion industry.

The initiative is centered around fostering circular innovation, with a particular focus on customer engagement, the circular economy, and water conservation. Startups based in or expanding into Saudi Arabia are invited to submit their applications. By December, a distinguished panel will shortlist 20 finalists to participate in a rigorous boot camp in Riyadh.

During the boot camp, finalists will receive invaluable mentorship and training to refine their key performance indicators (KPIs) and hone their pitching skills. The top 10 proposals will advance to the jury evaluation phase, where they will be assessed based on their innovation, sustainability impact, and commercial viability. The competition will culminate in a grand awards ceremony in January 2025 in Riyadh, where the top three winners will be honored.

The victorious startups will embark on a transformative 10-day mentorship journey to Paris, where they will engage with Kering's esteemed sustainability teams. They will also have the unique opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions at the prestigious Change-Now Summit 2025.

This collaboration between the Saudi Fashion Commission and Kering aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia's broader vision to promote sustainable practices in the fashion sector.

Burak Cakmak, Chief Executive Officer of the Fashion Commission, emphasized the initiative's role in driving innovation and shaping a sustainable future for Saudi Arabia's fashion industry. Marie-Claire Daveu, Kering's Chief Sustainability Officer, expressed the company's commitment to inspiring the next generation of innovators and fostering meaningful change within the Saudi fashion ecosystem.

This strategic partnership underscores Saudi Arabia's dedication to building a sustainable and innovative fashion industry that adheres to global standards.

Tags#award #Fashion Commission #Kering #Saudi Arabia