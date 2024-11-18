7-Eleven Unveils New Bottle Design For 7-Selecttm Replenish® And Introduces Caramel Apple Flavor For Autumn

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVING, Texas

, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 7-Eleven, Inc., announced a packaging redesign for its popular 7-SelectTM

Replenish® line of hydration beverages, with a focus on plastic waste reduction and efficiency. With the roll-out of the new bottle design at

7-Eleven® ,

Speedway® , and Stripes®

stores nationwide, 7-Eleven continues to prioritize sustainability while maintaining the quality and taste that customers know and love.

Utilizing the redesigned bottle, 7-Eleven is releasing a new, limited-time flavor for 7-Select Replenish: Caramel Apple.

Continue Reading

Utilizing the redesigned bottle, 7-Eleven is releasing a new, limited-time flavor for 7-Select Replenish: Caramel Apple. Caramel Apple has the taste of a favorite autumn treat in every sip – crisp, sweet apple is blended with smooth caramel flavor to create an indulgent and refreshing product.

"This fall, we are inviting customers to embrace the changing seasons with the indulgent delight of Caramel Apple," said Nikki Boyers, Vice President, Private Brands & Emerging Brands at 7-Eleven, Inc. "With its exciting blend of flavors, Caramel Apple embodies the spirit of autumn."

Since its launch in 2019, 7-Select Replenish has quickly become a staple in the lives of 7-Eleven customers. The redesigned bottles for 7-Select Replenish offer a host of benefits, including using less plastic both in the bottle itself and in the wrapping, resulting in an estimated annual plastic waste reduction of 104 metric tons. Additionally, by optimizing the packaging, 7-Eleven can now fit more cases per pallet, which will reduce the number of trucks required to keep stores supplied by nearly 25 percent.

"This redesign marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to innovate and operate sustainably," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Not only does it allow us to reduce our plastic usage and streamline our logistics, but it also reflects our dedication to providing customers with products that align with their values."

The improved packaging for 7-Select Replenish, coupled with the introduction of caramel apple, underscores 7-Eleven's commitment to sustainability, innovation and customer satisfaction. As the world's premier U.S. convenience retailer, 7-Eleven remains dedicated to driving positive change for both consumers and the planet.

Replenish and other 7-Select favorites are available for delivery on 7NOW® Delivery across the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW® Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting

7Rewards .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.



7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven®

stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises

Speedway® ,

Stripes® ,

Laredo Taco Company®

and

Raise the Roost®

Chicken and Biscuits

locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite®

and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards®

and Speedy Rewards®

loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW®

delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at

.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED