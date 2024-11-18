Brazil`s first lady says ‘F**k you, Elon Musk’

(MENAFN) Brazilian First Lady Janja Lula da Silva publicly blasted billionaire Elon Musk during a social event ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, in a heated moment that has ignited controversy both domestically and internationally. While speaking at the event, Janja was interrupted by the sound of a ship horn, leading her to remark, "It’s Elon Musk," before adding, "I’m not afraid of you, f**k you, Elon Musk."



Musk quickly responded on X (formerly Twitter), posting laughing emojis and commenting sarcastically, "They are going to lose the next election." His reaction sparked a wave of attention on social media, drawing attention to the growing tensions between the Brazilian government and Musk’s platform.



The outburst occurred against the backdrop of ongoing debates about misinformation on social media platforms, particularly X, which has come under criticism in Brazil for its role in spreading fake news and far-right content. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been outspoken in his criticism of Musk’s platform, arguing that it undermines democracy and citizens' rights through its lax policies on misinformation. "We cannot allow any platform to undermine democracy and the rights of our citizens," President Lula said earlier this year, highlighting the administration’s stance on social media regulation.



Janja’s comments, however, have stirred backlash within Brazil’s political opposition, with some figures, including former President Jair Bolsonaro, warning that her public rant could escalate tensions with Musk and potentially damage Brazil’s international relations. Bolsonaro, a frequent critic of the current government, suggested that such remarks could create unnecessary diplomatic challenges at a time when Brazil is hosting major international events like the G20 summit.



The controversy also ties into a broader issue concerning the regulation of social media platforms in Brazil. In October, Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered the reinstatement of X, which had been banned in August due to concerns about the spread of misinformation, hate speech, and far-right content. The court’s decision followed a months-long battle between the government and the platform, which Musk had criticized for complying with the court’s demands, including blocking certain accounts and paying fines. Musk had previously labeled Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes as an "authoritarian" and accused him of censorship. Despite Musk’s objections, X complied with the court’s ruling and appointed a legal representative in Brazil, marking a temporary resolution to the ongoing standoff.

