Invoke Public Sector Awarded Task Order For Intelligent Automation Services With U.S. Air Force OSI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Invoke Public Sector, a leader in Intelligent Automation and AI-driven solutions, is pleased to announce the award of a task order to deliver Intelligent Automation as a Service (IAaaS) to the United States Air Force's Headquarters Office of Special Investigations (HQ OSI). This significant contract marks an extension of Invoke's commitment to advancing digital transformation across federal agencies, enhancing security and operational efficiency through innovative automation solutions.Under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III Performance Work Statement (PWS), Invoke will provide cutting-edge automation support aimed at strengthening HQ OSI's investigative and operational capabilities. With a mission to identify, neutralize, and exploit criminal, terrorist, and intelligence threats, HQ OSI's objectives align closely with Invoke's expertise in process automation, cloud integration, and intelligent data management solutions.Key ObjectivesThe primary scope of this contract is to offer professional Business Process Management, No Code/ Low Code, AI/ML, and Automation development through the Department of the Air Force's Bot Operations Team (DAFBOT) on the Cloud One Production (C1P) environment. This includes:.System Integration: Automating and integrating HQ OSI's ORION Records and Investigations platform with various internal and external databases, including the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)..Cloud Infrastructure Management: Design, implementation, and management of a scalable and secure cloud environment that meets the Air Force Criminal Justice Information Center's AFCJIC's performance and cybersecurity standards..Microsoft 365 Platform Support: Development and management of custom Power Apps and SharePoint tools to enhance HQ OSI's data access and collaboration capabilities.Invoke will deploy a skilled team of Artificial Intelligence engineers and Intelligent Automation developers to collaborate with HQ OSI, supporting seamless integration, enhanced business process automation, and rigorous security standards.Projected ImpactThis initiative will enable HQ OSI to accelerate response times, improve inter-agency data sharing, and optimize workflows across its criminal investigations and counterintelligence services. By streamlining data management and automating key processes, Invoke aims to empower HQ OSI's staff with valuable time-saving tools, freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical operations."We are honored to support HQ OSI's mission to protect the United States and its interests," said Neel Joshi, Founder. "Our team is committed to delivering cutting-edge automation solutions that empower federal agencies to operate more efficiently and securely. We look forward to collaborating with HQ OSI to drive impactful results through this contract."The contract will span a 10.5-month base period, with options for two additional 12-month terms.About Invoke Public SectorInvoke is a recognized leader in delivering intelligent automation and AI services for the federal government. Through its portfolio of secure, innovative, and scalable solutions, Invoke helps agencies streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and achieve their missions with greater agility.

