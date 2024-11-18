Tombolini Marks 60 Years Of Italian Excellence With Global Expansion

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Marking its 60th anniversary, the Italian brand Tombolini celebrates a legacy steeped in passion, impeccable craftsmanship, and authentic Made in Italy artistry. Established in 1964, the brand has long embodied the essence of contemporary men's style, defined by exclusivity, quality materials, and attention to detail. Six decades of innovation and tradition blend seamlessly as Tombolini continues to thrive, propelled by a skilled management team committed to realizing the vision set forth by founder Eugenio Tombolini.

Each Tombolini garment is a testament to Italian heritage, crafted with premium materials and meticulous finishes. The brand has earned international acclaim, extending its presence through high-end multi-brand boutiques and a growing network of mono-brand stores. In Qatar, Tombolini's expansion resonates with the region's affinity for premium products, a sentiment echoed by Silvio Calvigioni Tombolini, marketing director and third-generation family representative, who recently shared insights with Gulf Times.

Reflecting on the brand's legacy, Silvio highlighted that the true strength of Tombolini lies in its people.“The family extends to those who have worked alongside us over the years, sharing in our experience and know-how,” he emphasized.

"Our brand's recognition worldwide is a collective achievement, and Doha's store signifies a major milestone in the Middle East, where demand for high-quality, elegant, yet comfortable attire aligns with our product offerings.”

Silvio expressed the importance of the Middle Eastern market, observing that customers in this region deeply value quality and luxury-a perfect match for Tombolini's meticulously crafted garments. "The region has incredible potential," he noted, underscoring the appeal of Tombolini's lightweight, comfortable designs that allow elegance to meet practicality, ideal for the Middle Eastern climate.

To cater to cultural distinctions, Tombolini adapts designs to resonate with the traditions and preferences of each market.“We understand how to introduce our products globally with respect for local roots and needs,” Silvio explained.

The brand's collections for diverse markets, from Asia to Eastern Europe, maintain a unifying emphasis on lightness, meeting high-level demands while embodying elegance.

On Tombolini's approach to engaging younger generations, Silvio described a unique marketing strategy: fostering a connection with local elementary schools, inviting students to the company to see firsthand the craftsmanship involved. "This experience allows children to grasp our industry's value beyond digital screens,” he said, calling it a meaningful investment in future generations.

Sportswear, too, is a significant focus, with Tombolini dressing notable athletes, including Cristiano Ronaldo and FC Dynamo Moscow. This initiative, Silvio noted, reflects the brand's commitment to promoting a lifestyle of elegance and performance, bridging the appeal of sports and high fashion.

Sustainability remains a cornerstone of Tombolini's production practices. The brand's facility, situated in Italy's scenic Marche region, features solar panels and employs sustainable materials like wool, silk, and cashmere. Even the minimal synthetic components used, like polyamide, are recycled. Tombolini's dedication to sustainability extends to initiatives like sending premium olive oil from their agricultural company in Urbisaglia to clients-a personal touch that underscores their commitment to Italian heritage.

For its 60th anniversary, Tombolini has launched a special“Gold 60” collection, featuring a blue capsule line crafted from a single premium material for the complete male wardrobe-suits, ties, shirts, and more-all in a striking gold packaging. Silvio envisions this collection as a celebration of Tombolini's journey, adding,“I hope to introduce this collection to Qatar soon.”

Looking ahead, Tombolini sees promising growth opportunities across Europe, Russia, India, Turkey, and the Middle East. "The future lies in respecting local roots while being contemporary,” Silvio remarked. Tombolini's next steps will continue to honour its heritage while embracing global trends and the discerning tastes of modern men.



MENAFN18112024000067011011ID1108896018